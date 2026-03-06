Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury
Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury
Tipsheet

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Is So Broken, They're Humiliating Themselves to Hide From U.S. Forces

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 06, 2026 11:00 AM
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Is So Broken, They're Humiliating Themselves to Hide From U.S. Forces
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

For many years, there was a popular rumor that J. Bruce Ismay, chairman of the White Star Line, disguised himself as a woman to get a seat on a lifeboat off the doomed Titanic. It was disproven after investigations into the sinking, but history needed a villain to blame for the maritime disaster.

That story popped into this writer's mind when she saw these images, reportedly of a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) dressing like a woman to try and escape the U.S.-Israeli strikes that have obliterated Iran's political and military leadership.

We're not sure which member of the IRGC that is, although reports say it's Yasser Lafouti, a senior Basij commander in the city of Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh in Iran's Gilan province, but we're fairly certain that it's a dude in a niqab (the full Islamic women's garb). Look at the pants and shoes visible at the bottom of the black robe.

They're so brave.

His mother, wife, or sister. Whoever she is, he's using her as a human shield.

The Islamic garb makes it so easy we have to wonder if that' why they make women wear such oppressive clothing.

Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury
It's incredibly hilarious.

But, then again, Islam allows Islamists to lie and deceive in order to spread Islam.

Yes, they are.

They're making the case for banning this clothing.

Ban them.

"What pathetic cowards. They can slaughter the innocent, but when real opponents show up, they tuck tail and run," he wrote.

He almost got away with it.

For all of Iran's bluster, it's clear the U.S.-Israeli-led strikes have decimated Iran's government. The IRGC is fractured and weak. Leaders have been killed, and those few who haven't are now reduced to dressing like women to avoid justice.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

