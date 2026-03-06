Iran's Revolutionary Guard Is So Broken, They're Humiliating Themselves to Hide From U.S. Forces

For many years, there was a popular rumor that J. Bruce Ismay, chairman of the White Star Line, disguised himself as a woman to get a seat on a lifeboat off the doomed Titanic. It was disproven after investigations into the sinking, but history needed a villain to blame for the maritime disaster.

That story popped into this writer's mind when she saw these images, reportedly of a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) dressing like a woman to try and escape the U.S.-Israeli strikes that have obliterated Iran's political and military leadership.

The IRGC leaders in Iran now are wearing hijab to hide from the American/Israeli surveillance. pic.twitter.com/KmDWFnAFkK — Asaad Sam Hanna (@asaadhanna) March 6, 2026

We're not sure which member of the IRGC that is, although reports say it's Yasser Lafouti, a senior Basij commander in the city of Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh in Iran's Gilan province, but we're fairly certain that it's a dude in a niqab (the full Islamic women's garb). Look at the pants and shoes visible at the bottom of the black robe.

They're so brave.

Did he make his MOTHER accompany him?



And his shoes are a dead giveaway. — Squirrel! (@mysqrlfeed) March 6, 2026

His mother, wife, or sister. Whoever she is, he's using her as a human shield.

Terrorists have often pretended to be women. — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) March 6, 2026

The Islamic garb makes it so easy we have to wonder if that' why they make women wear such oppressive clothing.

Well this post was limited so I will refrain from the word that got is limited.



Haha if this is remotely true, how hilarious is it that even Trump, the supposed T hater who want's to "put them all concentration camps" has got the IRGC to start cross dressing? pic.twitter.com/hBGkti0kMV — Noah Fence (@tilh16) March 6, 2026

It's incredibly hilarious.

But, then again, Islam allows Islamists to lie and deceive in order to spread Islam.

The men are dressing in full garb to hide their identities https://t.co/40DYPM3X0o — TaraBull (@TaraBull) March 6, 2026

Yes, they are.

This is exactly why burkas are a national security threat and should be banned all over the West. https://t.co/OhhX4MYbt2 — Ada Lluch (@ada_lluch) March 6, 2026

They're making the case for banning this clothing.

This is a niqab, not a hijab. It has been used by men throughout history as a way to hide. Yasser Arafat wore one when King Hussein and the Jordanian army were searching for him after White September in 1970. https://t.co/N71rbxQ0Hn — Dan Burmawi (@DanBurmawy) March 6, 2026

Ban them.

Was für erbärmliche Feiglinge. Unschuldige können sie abschlachten, wenn aber echte Gegner kommen ziehen sie den Schwanz ein. https://t.co/y5TQfzDmGp — Mark Rudolph 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 🇩🇪 (@markrudolph2701) March 6, 2026

"What pathetic cowards. They can slaughter the innocent, but when real opponents show up, they tuck tail and run," he wrote.

He almost got away with it.

For all of Iran's bluster, it's clear the U.S.-Israeli-led strikes have decimated Iran's government. The IRGC is fractured and weak. Leaders have been killed, and those few who haven't are now reduced to dressing like women to avoid justice.

