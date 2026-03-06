The Democrats Laughed at Space Force, But Its Been Crucial in Operation Epic Fury

The Democrats mocked President Trump during his first term for creating the United States Space Force, but it has played a crucial role in the success of Operation Epic Fury over the past week.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump's Space Force is now surging the use heat-syncing infrared beams to detect missiles the SECOND THEY LAUNCH 🔥



This is the same Space Force Democrats OPPOSED Trump establishing in his first term because they thought it was "silly" or "useless"



Now… pic.twitter.com/67a8G4HStW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 6, 2026

"Space Force is a critical mission right now," Fox News' Jesse Watters said. "They deployed heat-seeking infrared beams that detect missiles the second they launch so that our guys can take shelter when the rockets get neutralized."

Adding that "Space Force is working on U.S. soil, so they're out of harm's way."

Established in 2019, the U.S. Space Force plays a vital role in guiding and protecting air and naval operations, as they track enemy missile locations and determine when and where to strike.

Brent David Ziarnick, former professor in the Space Force program at Johns Hopkins University and retired officer in the US Air Force, explained that "satellites that have infrared sensors" are able to locate "where rockets are being fired" from.

“They can spot the missiles and pinpoint where the launchers are. The missiles can be intercepted and destroyed [often with Patriot missiles]. Field forces get notified that an attack is coming, so they can go to shelters or bunkers.”

While the U.S. and Israeli militaries can intercept incoming missiles, the real challenge is locating their launch sites and neutralizing the batteries to prevent further attacks. The Space Force has been instrumental in this effort, as, according to ABC News, hundreds of Iranian missiles have already been destroyed using this technology.

From the NY Post:

Crews work inside radar domes, called Radomes. Resembling giant golf balls, they receive information in the sky in real time, calculate the trajectory of missiles and, therefore, their likely destination — and act accordingly.

The fact that the US has been able to keep boots off the ground and only suffered six casualties in four days of fighting is a testament to the advanced tech being deployed, according to an ex-Space Force colonel.

This comes as several new weapons have been deployed in Operation Epic Fury, including the High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system, which is a laser weapon that delivers a 60-kilowatt beam that can neutralize drones, missiles, and fast-attack craft at the speed of light.

As the President stated, our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.



The President ordered bold action. CENTCOM forces are delivering an overwhelming and unrelenting blow. pic.twitter.com/B0k5gV4YnU — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 28, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

