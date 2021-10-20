‘High-Class Problem’: Here are the Latest Goods to See Prices Spike Due to Biden-flation

Is it still a high-class problem? The Biden administration’s take on the global supply chain crisis and rising inflation have shown what happens when insulated rich liberals take over Washington. They don’t know real people. They’re not in touch with normal Americans. And when these issues arise—they blame working families for them. We’re already seeing empty shelves in supermarkets. Some holiday items might not be readily available. And now, a new slate of goods from Proctor and Gamble could be seeing another spike in prices. I guess we little people don’t need toilet paper, paper towels, razor blades, toothbrushes, or toothpaste. That’s a high-class issue, right (via NY Post):

The maker of Crest toothpaste and Tide laundry detergent said it would raise prices — again — joining a list of US manufacturers passing the rising cost of raw goods onto consumers. The move by Procter & Gamble comes as some measures of inflation already are stuck at 30-year highs — signaling there’s still no end in sight for rising prices. P&G said Tuesday it would hike prices on a host of beauty, oral care and grooming goods, which include Gillette razors, Oil of Olay creams and Oral-B toothbrushes. That’s after warning this spring that it would be forced to hike prices on its paper-based products, which include Pampers diapers, Bounty paper towels and Tampax tampons.

Want to brush your teeth or shave? High class problem! https://t.co/5mF4s1mbaB — Abigail Marone ???? (@abigailmarone) October 19, 2021

This price crunch is going to kill families. Yes, rich white liberals can handle it because they can absorb the price shock, but everyone is going to suffer. What about fixed-income seniors? They’re screwed too. We’re not even digging into how this will truly nuke home budgets when colder temperatures settle in and heating bills are due. Biden’s war on natural gas is going to cause 30-50 percent spikes in heating costs this year. Brush your teeth or heat your home—that’s the choice that’s going to be debated in millions of homes if Biden doesn’t get his act together. And he won’t—his brain has been eaten by worms.