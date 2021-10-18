Anti-Semitic DC Councilman Who Thought Jews Control the Weather Is Running for Mayor

I mean, this probably isn’t shocking. Washington DC has had its fair share of terrible people running for mayor. They’ve had terrible people occupying that office. The late Marion Barry was elected to the office, went to jail for smoking crack, got out, ran again—and won. So, when an anti-Semitic DC council member decided that he’s going to run for mayor—should we really be surprised? Trayon White was engulfed in controversy in 2018 for saying that Jewish people controlled the weather. He did some penance by attending a tour of the Holocaust Museum, but he reportedly left early. He survived this public relations fiasco of course—it’s DC. It’s the most Democratic of cities (via Fox News):

A D.C. Council member who made national headlines in 2018 after suggesting that Jewish financiers control the weather is now running for mayor in the district. Ward 8 Council member Trayon White Sr., a Democrat, is throwing his hat in the ring to possibly unseat Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has not yet announced whether she intends to seek another term. "He has a tremendous amount of support coming his way because he is willing to speak out for and advocate for those who need the leadership the most," an adviser for White told local media Wednesday. […] Trayon White sparked a firestorm in March of 2018 after he filmed himself driving through downtown Washington as snowflakes fell on his windshield and ranted about "climate manipulation." "And D.C. keep talking about, ‘We’re a resilient city.’ And that’s a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man," he said in the now-deleted video. "Be careful."

In any other situation, this would be a disqualifying incident. Actually, any other people would probably be forced to resign or be outright fired, but this is Washington DC. Say something stupid, act like you didn’t know what you said was horrible, and then bank on the media to not really care after a couple days.

The Rothschilds reference is a dead giveaway that he probably knew what he was saying was anti-Semitic and wrong. That’s a very specific swipe at this group of people. At any rate, anyone who gets elected or re-elected to this office is going to be garbage, so I’m just glad I don’t live in that hell hole.