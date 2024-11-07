Trump's 10-Part Plan to Dismantle the Deep State

President-elect Donald Trump announced his plans to completely dismantle the Deep State and return the power to the American people.

Trump wasted no time between defeating failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris and getting to work on fulfilling his promises before he called for a crackdown on the district of corruption.

In arguably one of the most critical first announcements Trump has made as president-elect, he vowed to immediately reissue the 2020 executive order to restore the president’s authority to remove “rogue bureaucrats aggressively.”

Second, Trump said he would fire all of the corrupt individuals in the country’s national security and intelligence organization so that bureaucrats would no longer be able to target and persecute conservatives and Christians.

“The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled,” Trump declared.

Third, the incoming 47th president said he would reform FISA courts, and fourth, to expose the abuses of power done so by the left. Trump then announced he would form a Truth and Reconciliation committee to “declassify and publish all documents on Deep State spying, censorship, and corruption.”

Trump also said he would crack down on government workers who collude with the left-wing media to create false narratives. He promised to press federal charges against them if necessary.

Sixth, he plans to make every Inspector General’s Office independent from the departments they oversee to ensure they do not become a part of the Deep State.

Seventh, Trump will create an independent auditing system that will monitor intelligence agencies to make sure they are not spying on Americans or secretly running disinformation campaigns against them.

The president-elect also vowed to relocate parts of the federal bureaucracy to states other than Washington, D.C., or the District of Columbia. Trump moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado during his first term.

Ninth, he will ban federal bureaucrats from working at companies they regulate, such as big Pharma and big tech.

And tenth, Trump promised to establish a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on Congress members.