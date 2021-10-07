New Poll Just Eviscerated the Biden White House's Key 2020 Selling Points

The honeymoon is over. To those who didn’t vote for Trump, you can only go so long telling yourself there are no more ‘mean tweets,’ or he’s better than the other guy when Joe Brain Worm has demonstrated that he’s simply incapable of doing the job. He rambles. The incomplete thoughts during his speeches are pervasive. You often don’t know what he’s saying. The refusal to answer questions from the press. The detachment was overt during the Afghanistan crisis—and that has carried over into other areas like inflation, the economy, and this slew of spending bills. The man just can’t keep up. I’ve said this before. He’s too old, too stupid, and just unable to do the job. Polling now backs that up. Quinnipiac has Biden’s approval at 38 percent. Fifty percent don’t think Biden is honest, and 55 percent think he’s not competent to govern the country (via Fox News):

CNN's Jake Tapper: New poll numbers are "brutal" for Joe Biden.



"More than half of the American people—55%—say the Biden administration is not competent in running the government." pic.twitter.com/gLLkQFbfjj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2021

The president’s approval rating stands at just 38%, with disapproval at 53% in a Quinnipiac University survey released on Wednesday. That’s down from a 42%-50% approval/disapproval rating for Biden in a survey Quinnipiac University conducted last month. The president received negative scores in the double digits on all but one key issue asked in the new poll, which was conducted Oct. 1-4. And a majority of those surveyed said the Biden administration is not competent in running the federal government. "Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said. […] The president stands at 45% approval and 49% disapproval in an average of all the most recent polls compiled by Real Clear Politics. Biden registers at 48%-50% approval/disapproval on handling the pandemic, according to the Quinnipiac University survey. The president is at 39%-55% on handling the economy, 37%-58% on his job as commander in chief, 34%-58% on foreign policy, and 23%-67% on dealing with the situation at the U.S.-Mexican border.

This is a Democratic Congress. It’s the infighting that’s holding up the spending bills that will cost us trillions, by the way. The most controversial ‘human infrastructure’ bill that clocks in at $3.5 trillion was recently pitched as a package that won’t cost us a dime. Yeah, it’s paid for—the cost of a $3.5 trillion bill is zero. Seriously? The Biden White House thought that would stick. Hence, the dip in honesty and character in this Q-poll. Not even the most ardent liberals came out to defend this talking point, just the most ardent progressives which is par for the course. Biden’s government can’t get bills passed. They can’t get inflation under control. We’re on the brink of a global supply chain crisis as COVID protocols have backed up the ports. Job creation has slowed. France recalled its ambassador to protest the US-UK-Australia defense pact which will allow the land down under to acquire nuclear submarines. Biden also ripped the rug from under our European allies in Afghanistan with our shambolic exit.

The absent-minded president is barely a year into his administration and every metric of performance has gone down the drain. The key selling points from his 2020 campaign were that he was going to ‘build back better’ with regards to the economy, that the adults would be back in charge, and there would be a competent government. All three have been torched. You can’t build back better when no jobs are being created and inflation has torpedoed home budgets and paychecks. The adults are not back. And the White House is acting more like the home of the merciful rest retirement center for an ailing Democrat who probably doesn’t even know he’s president. Senior citizens with walkers in such facilities move at a speed that’s quicker than this White House when it comes to a crisis.

A red wave is coming, and it could wash away any future Biden action items post-2022. It’s why there should be a sense of urgency to pass these spending bills. Biden needs a win—but it seems he doesn’t have the endurance to see it through. Even at a reduced-price tag, the progressive wing will probably throw a tantrum causing more friction and disunity among Democrats on the Hill.

81 million people voted for this guy? No way.