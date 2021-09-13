Young Climate Warrior Just Can't Help But Post This Garbage Take About the 9/11 Attacks

It was the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. For normal people, it was a horrific day. It was the worst terrorist attack on American soil. Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives that day. They were murdered by radical Islamic terrorists. It was a day to remember those who had died, their lives, and the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice trying to save as many lives as they could when two hijacked airliners crashed into the Twin Towers. It was about how the passengers of United 93 tried to take control of the plane at the cost of their lives. They saved the US Capitol Building.

For progressives, it was a day frothing about how this country is still racist. How these attacks were not the fault of radical Islam. Oh, and how January 6 was worse than the 9/11 attacks. America is to blame. That’s progressives in America. One Teen Vogue columnist decided to hurl race into the picture for a pseudo-intellectual thread on Twitter about the attacks. What sad, dense, and wholly unrelatable the Left has become. And it gets worse, we have a young climate warrior Alexandria Villasenor who decided to hurl this thread into the Twitterverse:

“We memorialize an event that happened five years before I was born, resulting in 3,000 deaths, and lifelong prejudices against Muslims while there’s no memorializing our 660,000 COVID death and little prejudice against those exposing and infecting others. Please tell me why.”

Yeah, and this is why the voting age should remain at 18 years of age. Villasenor is 16. She’s a green warrior. It is that it is—but are we shocked that the kids are confused about the 9/11 attacks. Also, I thought you liberals wanted the unvaccinated to die. Now, you now want a memorial for them? Just keep your mouth shut. Seriously.

Again, I recommend all of you watch National Geographic’s limited series on the 9/11 attacks. It’s called 9/11: One Day in America. It’s told through the eyes of those who survived. It’ll make all of these people who try to marginalize what happened that day look like total morons.

I wish I could embed the tweets, but I responded to Villasenor’s thread and she blocked me. She’s in her safe space now.