Liberal Media

MSNBC Host Lobs Insane Conspiracy Theory About Abortion, the GOP, and the Supreme Court

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Sep 08, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
MSNBC Host Lobs Insane Conspiracy Theory About Abortion, the GOP, and the Supreme Court

Source: Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Texas is Afghanistan—that’s the latest liberal media narrative after the state recently passed a pro-life bill. It bans most abortions after six weeks. It’s one of the most robust pro-life bills in the country and the Supreme Court refused to block it. Of course, the Left went haywire. There are going to be legal challenges. Biden already is setting the stage for a showdown. There are going to be protests outside of Justice Kavanaugh’s house. And Special Counsel Robert Mueller might be involved in investigating how the Supreme Court colluded with Republicans over Texas’ law. No, I’m kidding. That’s not going to happen, but MSNBC host Nicole Wallace served up that prime piece of conspiracy theory red meat on her show. She just casually tossed the return of Mueller to look into collusion between GOP states and the Supreme Court on this issue. It’s nuts. And people wonder why J.D. Vance said what he said about Rachel Maddow and Alex Jones

I mean, the only thing that’s worthy about this segment is Wallace admitting to what we all knew about her: she’s a Democrat. She’s voted straight Democrat since 2016. It’s a classic example of a MSNBC segment that’s meant to keep liberal blood pressures at low levels. It’s the classic speedball. It’s Mueller and GOP hate—guaranteed to get liberals high on their moral superiority complex.    

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Not About 'Fault': Psaki Denies Biden to Blame for Americans Held by Taliban
Spencer Brown

Blinken Suddenly Changes His Story on Apparent Hostage Situation at Afghan Airport
Spencer Brown
Biden Peddles Union Lies to Push for Passage of Disastrous PRO Act
Spencer Brown
'It Would Be Such An Honor': Gold Star Mother of Marine Killed In Kabul Invites Trump to Funeral
Julio Rosas
GOP House Oversight Members Launching Investigation into Environmental Protection Agency’s Ties to China
Madeline Leesman

Bagram Air Base Is About to Have New Tenants...And They Get Their Orders From Beijing.
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular