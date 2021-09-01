Pineapple Express: Ex-Special Forces Built a Network to Get Our People Out of Afghanistan

Joe Biden said ‘sayonara’ to Afghanistan on August 31. We’re out, but not after we left hundreds of Americans behind, including thousands of key Afghan allies and their families. The Wall Street Journal covered one interpreter who is pleading with the White House to get him out. The sick twist is that this guy helped then-Senator Joe Biden and two other US senators years ago after the helicopter carrying them was forced to land in a remote valley due to a snowstorm. Biden apparently forgot about this person. So, what are we doing to get everyone else out? The White House won’t say anything more other than Biden’s empty promise to continue a diplomatic effort to get whoever wants to leave out of the country. With no troops, they have no leverage, and the Taliban knows that American forces won’t re-invade again. Well, we have a network of former US special forces members who have established an “underground railroad” of sorts that’s helping people in Afghanistan get to safety. They’re not leaving any time soon (via Fox News):

A former U.S. Army Green Beret-turned social studies teacher who is helping facilitate evacuations from Afghanistan told Fox News on Monday that he and other special forces personnel are "playing the long game" and "are not leaving [anyone] behind" as the Aug. 31 deadline for American troops to leave the country is now only hours away. Zac Lois and other American veterans have banded together as Task Force Pineapple, establishing a "Pineapple Express" pipeline to Kabul’s airport and other parts of the country that he says has brought more than 1,000 people to safety, including American citizens, Afghan special forces soldiers and government officials, and other foreign nationals. "We have developed kind of an underground railroad, we have shepherds that guide flocks... its special operations personnel coaching, teaching, guiding and advising in most cases our brothers that we served with," Lois, who teaches eighth-graders in Syracuse, N.Y., told Fox News. "The U.S. government is sending us people as well that need help getting out, so we are in coordination and we are working with the U.S. government." Lois says he joined the effort in mid-August after being contacted by one of its founders following a post he made on LinkedIn about the struggles of getting people out of Afghanistan. "I got involved because I was trying to get my former Afghan special forces teammates out of country and I just kept running into roadblocks over and over with the State Department and going through my Congressional representatives," he said. […] "We are playing the long game," he added. "We plan on being here for a while so that is why any support people can really give to Task Force Pineapple it would be really beneficial moving ahead."

Well, this private rescue effort is going better than anything Joe Biden or ‘deer in the headlights’ Blinken could muster. There are no images of Afghans falling from US planes that’s for sure, which encapsulates the chaos that has plagued the final days of US operations in Afghanistan. Fox News added that Lois is a social studies teacher now after over a decade in the US military and Harriet Tubman was the inspiration for this operation. I mean, that’s apparent.

If Joe wants to ensure everyone who wants to get out can leave the terrorist hell hole we call Afghanistan, maybe he should give these guys a call. They’re doing well thus far.