Biden's 'Cold Political Calculation' On Afghanistan Just Blew Up in His Face

Joe Biden made a calculation on a foreign policy initiative and was wrong. Dead wrong. Should we be shocked? The man has been the village idiot on American foreign policy for the past four decades. He has a prickly relationship with the military. He thinks he’s smarter than he is—which has led to big problems sort of like the fiasco we have in Afghanistan. Our withdrawal is a total calamity, and now we have dead Americans. At least 10 US Marines are dead in the terror attacks that occurred in Kabul today. Two bombings rocked the capital. It was near the airport which has been a source of chaos for days. This was bound to happen. Biden actually ‘knocked on wood’ concerning the situation when interviewed by ABC News last week.

“No one’s being killed right now,” said Biden to former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos, knocking on wood. Then, he knew the security situation was shaky, right? Maybe our forces could have expanded the security perimeter? On top of this, we have thousands of American citizens stranded. That situation has been made even direr with today’s bombings. Oh, and at least 60 Afghan civilians were also killed another 140 wounded.

Why doesn’t Biden care? It’s obvious that he doesn’t because nothing he has said about the situation in Kabul and elsewhere has been accurate. He’s detached, almost as if he’s waiting for the moment to pass so he can get onto other stuff he finds more important. Forget stranded Americans, let’s talk build back better.





Well, New York Times reporter Peter Baker zeroed in that it’s intentional. The “cold political calculation” from Biden and his team is that the American public will not care what happens in Afghanistan if our citizens are safe. That was reported on August 19. Two bombings and at least 11 US Marine deaths later—and Biden just got a face full of buckshot on that call. The polling for days has suggested otherwise. Even CNN lackeys have noted the misstep here concerning crisis management. These guys thought we wouldn’t care that thousands of our citizens were trapped in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan; that’s something.

The Biden team's cold political calculation is that Americans won't care what happens in Afghanistan as long as Americans are safe. To their point, today there are no front-page stories on Afghanistan in cities like Boston, Austin, Chicago, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Fresno or Miami. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 19, 2021

One day later, Biden is forced into giving a press conference with Harris, Blinken, Austin. The political calculation may have been cold, but it was also yet another incompetent failure. https://t.co/dCLjFia4yK — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 20, 2021

Biden's cold political calculation was that any blowback he got from Afghanistan wouldn't be as hot by the time the midterms came around, and Americans would approve of him for withdrawing.



Judging by his cratering poll numbers, he made a bad calculation. https://t.co/MeLo3A8wKC — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) August 24, 2021

“President Joe Biden is brushing off criticism of his administration's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal because he and his aides believe the political fallout at home will be limited, according to White House allies and administration officials.”https://t.co/pkoRUaWS8j — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 20, 2021

This poll shows the Biden team's cold political calculation that "Americans...do not care what happens in Afghanistan as long as their fellow citizens are extracted safely" (NYT) may be wrong. Now, let's ask about protecting Afghan women activists too. https://t.co/YHPhtCc3Os https://t.co/n8d7EoGy8v — Diane Beasley (@dianebeasley) August 22, 2021

The tweet also highlighted how even when Biden is indefensible, the liberal media would try to help him. On that day, August 19, there were no front-page stories about the Afghanistan chaos in cities like Boston, Miami, Austin, and Indianapolis. Well, now the situation has rapidly changed for the worse and the president is AWOL.

UPDATE: Now at least 11 U.S. service members were killed in Kabul suicide bombings. https://t.co/jIj6QYxHgZ — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 26, 2021

But remember three words folks…chocolate chocolate chip. That should be etched into the epitaph of the Biden presidency. UK’s Boris Johnson spoke on these terror attacks first, not Biden. Where the hell is he?

Why am I hearing about the loss of American military lives from the Prime Minister of the UK but not the American president? What the hell is going on? https://t.co/hCUhnAG08W — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 26, 2021

Is it that he simply cannot do the job?