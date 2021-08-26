Afghanistan

Biden's 'Cold Political Calculation' On Afghanistan Just Blew Up in His Face

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 3:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Joe Biden made a calculation on a foreign policy initiative and was wrong. Dead wrong. Should we be shocked? The man has been the village idiot on American foreign policy for the past four decades. He has a prickly relationship with the military. He thinks he’s smarter than he is—which has led to big problems sort of like the fiasco we have in Afghanistan. Our withdrawal is a total calamity, and now we have dead Americans. At least 10 US Marines are dead in the terror attacks that occurred in Kabul today. Two bombings rocked the capital. It was near the airport which has been a source of chaos for days. This was bound to happen. Biden actually ‘knocked on wood’ concerning the situation when interviewed by ABC News last week.

“No one’s being killed right now,” said Biden to former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos, knocking on wood. Then, he knew the security situation was shaky, right? Maybe our forces could have expanded the security perimeter? On top of this, we have thousands of American citizens stranded. That situation has been made even direr with today’s bombings.  Oh, and at least 60 Afghan civilians were also killed another 140 wounded.

Why doesn’t Biden care? It’s obvious that he doesn’t because nothing he has said about the situation in Kabul and elsewhere has been accurate. He’s detached, almost as if he’s waiting for the moment to pass so he can get onto other stuff he finds more important. Forget stranded Americans, let’s talk build back better.


Well, New York Times reporter Peter Baker zeroed in that it’s intentional. The “cold political calculation” from Biden and his team is that the American public will not care what happens in Afghanistan if our citizens are safe. That was reported on August 19. Two bombings and at least 11 US Marine deaths later—and Biden just got a face full of buckshot on that call. The polling for days has suggested otherwise. Even CNN lackeys have noted the misstep here concerning crisis management. These guys thought we wouldn’t care that thousands of our citizens were trapped in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan; that’s something.

The tweet also highlighted how even when Biden is indefensible, the liberal media would try to help him. On that day, August 19, there were no front-page stories about the Afghanistan chaos in cities like Boston, Miami, Austin, and Indianapolis. Well, now the situation has rapidly changed for the worse and the president is AWOL.

Most Popular