ESPN Cut Away From the Allstate Sugar Bowl's Moment of Silence and National Anthem

All that can be said about this move during the Allstate Sugar Bowl is that ESPN got caught doing ESPN things. The college football playoff game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs was held in New Orleans, postponed after 14 people were killed in an ISIS-inspired terror attack committed by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a Texas native, who used a Ford truck to run over pedestrians on a crowded Bourbon Street before opening fire on other bystanders. Police killed him.

The game was supposed to be held on New Year’s Day but postponed until Thursday afternoon. There was a moment of silence held for the victims of this tragedy, along with the national anthem, but ESPN opted not to broadcast (via NY Post):

This was a travesty that @espn skipped one of the most moving and nationally significant moments of the @SugarBowlNola. The anthem and moment of silence at the Dome was beautiful. https://t.co/QYxQXjCRym pic.twitter.com/vgoriBxiLW — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) January 3, 2025

Wow @espn didn’t air the national anthem or the moment of silence for the New Orleans terror attack victims per @burackbobby_ and they continue to label the terror attack a “truck attack” on screen. https://t.co/QWmOGZbKm3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 3, 2025

It was my distinct honor to have coached in 3 Sugar Bowls during my coaching career. American sports, and especially college football, have always been a patriotic tradition that brings ALL AMERICANS together.



Unfortunately, ESPN (who is owned by Disney) gave in to the woke… — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) January 3, 2025

Another unforced error by the network.

