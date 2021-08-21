Biden on Kabul Chaos: Hey, No One Is Getting Killed Right Now...*Knock on Wood*

He doesn’t really care that Afghans are falling from US planes taking off from Kabul. He’s all over the place concerning explaining how he was caught so off guard in Afghanistan. There’s evidence and old memos that reach the height of Everest showing for months this administration knew that the Taliban could easily overrun the country and that the Afghan government couldn’t sustain itself. They either ignored or didn’t believe these memos because we’re in scrambling mode. We have thousands of American citizens trapped and thus far we have no plan to get them out safely. We won’t even venture outside of the perimeter we’ve established in Kabul to get them. There are Taliban checkpoints all over the place. It’s not easy to get to freedom if you’re trying to flee and have a US passport. On top of that, we’re trusting a terror group to ensure safe passage. And what does Biden have to say about that?

“Well, no one’s been killed so far…*knock on wood*.”

????: Stephanopoulos says there's still a lot of pandemonium at the Kabul airport.



Biden: "But look, no one's being killed right now," then *literally knocks on wood!* What?? #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/MNHuyHle8H — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 19, 2021

Yeah, he said that in his softball interview with ABC News—and he still came off like a bumbling idiot. In truth, it’s emblematic of how this administration handled Afghanistan. Just hope for the best, chuck the ball towards the endzone, and hopefully, someone catches it.

They knew. They knew the Taliban were going to take large swaths of the country. They knew the country could fall. They knew the conditions on the ground did not mirror their talking points—and they didn’t care.

We wouldn’t be trusting terrorists with the safety of our citizens or knocking on wood if Biden and his people just read the damn memos.