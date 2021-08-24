Fauci's Latest BS: The Clearest Example That It's About Control, Not Public Health

People should know when they’ve lost. Dr. Anthony Fauci has lost. He lost his credibility. The man is all over the place with COVID. He has been for months. And when criticized, he declares himself the lord protector of science. He’s been a horse’s ass for far too long and the more he speaks the more resistant people become because you know he’s going to change his position in 36-48 hours. Afghanistan has collapsed so that’s dominating the news, which also gave him some cover to dole out this piece of idiotic advice: just wear something over your face. It doesn’t matter what it is.

Fauci denies meaningful differences between the types of masks.



N95 or a cloth mask… WHATEVER! Just put it on your face!



Fauci is The Science. pic.twitter.com/QL1lbcwhlI — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) August 24, 2021

Yeah, the man who said that no one should be wearing masks to now just put a cloth or something over your face is still considered by some to be a COVID ace. He’s the mayor of clown town when it comes to this stuff. Mute him. Ignore him. He’s an egotistical con man who now says that we can be through COVID by the Spring of 2022. He also said that now it’s time to do what we’re told when it comes to new protocols. Sorry, doc. That’s not going to happen and frankly, you don’t have the authority to enact much of anything. You’re just talking. You can keep spreading trash COVID advice of course—this isn’t Belarus. But you’re done. You’ve done more to harm vaccination rates than the virus ever could. You were an ace in increasing COVID vaccine skepticism by saying that once vaccinated you should act as if you’re not.

Dr. Fauci says that if the majority of Americans get vaccinated, covid-19 will be under control by the "spring of 2022" pic.twitter.com/Kic7noOFm9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2021

What a shocking development. https://t.co/s1W5BpWEik — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 22, 2021

Also, you said that the store-bought masks we all hoarded don’t work. Guess what the science agrees. You’re not the science. You’re science fiction. Screw off and shut off, please. It's not about public health. It's about control. Fauci's 'screw it' attitude regarding mask-wearing is one of the most explicit examples to that end.