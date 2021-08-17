Jen Psaki Will Be Back Today to Brief Press on Biden's Kabul Calamity

Well, Joe Biden addressed the nation, but didn’t take questions. The Pentagon held a presser. Afghanistan has collapsed. There’s mayhem at Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul where scores of people are desperate to flee the Taliban. It’s a total and complete fiasco. It’s a failure of American leadership. It’s Joe Biden’s mess. We could have withdrawn without this becoming a total nightmare. Eight weeks ago, Joe was certain the Afghan government would remain strong. Wrong. And when the Taliban did roll into Kabul, this administration decided to head into the bunker. They thought they could ignore the press. They thought they didn’t have to say anything about this massive failure in Afghanistan. What were they smoking?

This public relations screw-up was first seen when it was reported that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki would be taking the week off. Prior, it was reported that Joe Biden wouldn’t address the nation for a “few days” on the Afghan catastrophe. No one could believe this. The adults are not indeed back. It’s the mentally defective, the gullible, and the excruciatingly stupid. When your boss comes back to address the country, I guess you need to cut your vacation time as well, Jen. Welcome to the real world. She will reportedly address the media at 1:30 PM this afternoon:

Biden will remain at Camp David tomorrow, but the White House announces that Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will brief the press at 1:30. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 17, 2021

Pour a piña colada out for Jen Psaki’s abbreviated vacation. https://t.co/OzpZ3rRfwT — John Ekdahl #fullyvaxxed #maskup #staysafe ?????? (@JohnEkdahl) August 17, 2021

Yet, unlike Joe, you’re going to take questions, I hope. Biden spoke for less than 20 minutes and then shuffled his way back to Marine One to enjoy his vacation time at Camp David.

‘Screw it’ seems to be the two words that describe the administration’s attitude towards this situation in Afghanistan.