Reports: Top NYT Editor Ordered Its Reporters to Stop Investigating the Origins of COVID

The publication peddled lies about the Russian collusion hoax. They're in bed with Democrats. They're key allies of the Biden administration. Nothing should shock you about the corruption within the liberal media. Nothing. It still needs to be exposed for all to see, but this latest report about The New York Times and their COVID coverage is truly par for the course.

Reportedly, the paper told their staffers to quit investigating the COVID origins story. It goes against the narrative. Remember, Trump and the GOP want to come down hard on China; therefore, the Left must cozy up to them. That—and a ton of Chinese money is being tossed around buying favors. Not saying that's what happened here, but a liberal paper telling their reporting staff to quit digging because they might prove the GOP and Donald Trump right about how COVID became a pandemic is an old movie we've seen before.

The Spectator had the scoop from two unnamed sources at the publication:

A top editor at the New York Times instructed Times staffers not to investigate the origins of COVID-19, two Times employees confirmed today. ‘In early 2020,’ a veteran Times employee tells me, ‘I suggested to a senior editor at the paper that we investigate the origins of COVID-19. I was told it was dangerous to run a piece about the origins of the coronavirus. There was resistance to running anything that could suggest that [COVID-19 was manmade or had leaked accidentally from a lab].’ The global pandemic was then in its early stages. Donald Trump was running for reelection and calling SARS-CoV-2 the ‘Chinese virus’. His secretary of state Mike Pompeo had told ABC’s This Week in May 2020 that he had seen ‘significant’ and ‘enormous evidence’ of the virus originating in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. A few weeks later, Sir Richard Dearlove, the ex-head of Britain’s MI6 spy service agreed: ‘I subscribe to the theory…that it’s an engineered escapee from the Wuhan Institute [of Virology].’ Yet the Times, according to two well-placed sources, refused to investigate the biggest story of our time. Instead, senior editors are alleged to have suppressed efforts to probe the virus’s origins, and the Times led the charge to dismiss any questioning of the WHO’s now-discredited line as conspiracist or even ‘racist’. ‘It was considered a conspiracy theory,’ confirms a second Times insider who was in a senior position on a different section at the time, and also proposed an investigation. ‘It was untouchable everywhere. The fact that Trump embraced it, of course, also made it a no-go.’

Yeah, when will the liberal media learn that Donald Trump has been pretty much right about everything? He owns the liberal media, and not everything he says should be disregarded as a lie. It's why the media consistently lost their battles with the president, despite being the loudest folks in the room. It only magnified the humiliation when Trump would wreck their best-laid plans in a single news conference. Instead of being introspective, these clowns doubled down further, eroding their already fragile credibility. We said COVID escaped from a lab. The experts now say it cannot be ruled out, and it now pretty much looks like this was the case, partially funded by taxpayers via NIH grants that Dr. Anthony Fauci does not want to talk about. Yet, for months, we were told by the media that this was a "debunked" theory.

Wrong.

A part of the reason why The Times and other publications can continue to hire and protect their staff is that they cater to a certain breed of voter that shares their views and character traits. I'm not saying anything new. It's a drug. These people are addicted to liberal media trash. They freebase it. And they want more. They need more—and the process begins again.

No wonder why the numbers showing distrust in media are through the roof. These people intentionally lie. They always have. There may be a few good soldiers, like the ones mentioned above, but how long do they last before they're sent to the farm?