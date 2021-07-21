Rand Paul Seeks DOJ Criminal Referral to Hold That Lying Sack Fauci Accountable

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has had enough of Anthony Fauci’s antics. He’s done. A large portion of the country agrees as well. The man cannot decide…on anything. The number of flip-flops is many. He’s been wrong about almost everything about COVID. He’s been caught engaging in political theater after he was vaccinated. Remember when he still wore a mask? Yeah, he admitted it wasn’t necessary post-vaccination. In his emails, he admits the store-bought masks don’t curb the spread of COVID but peddled mask mania regardless. And he might have committed a felony for lying before Congress. There’s something more to these grants that were given to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci hates talking about it. He gets visibly irritated when asked about what the money was used for over there. Was it for gain-of-function research? Every day we learn more and the conclusion that this escaped from a lab becomes clearer. Katie wrote about the exchange Fauci and Paul had yesterday. It was quite testy:

Paul also asked Fauci if he lied to Congress about his role in the research. "There will be responsibility for those who funded the lab, including yourself," Paul said. "You are obfuscating the truth." "I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating Senator," Fauci fired back.

Breitbart added more:

“Dr. Fauci, as you are aware it is a crime to lie to Congress,” Paul began during the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions hearing Tuesday, reminding Fauci of his previous remarks to the committee on May 11th, during which the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director stated that the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. “And yet, gain-of-function research was done entirely in the Wuhan Institute … and was funded by the NIH,” Paul said, citing Wuhan Virology paper entitled, “Discovery of a Rich Gene Pool of Bat SARS-Related Coronaviruses.” “In this paper … she credits the NIH and lists the actual number of the grant that she was given by the NIH,” Paul said. “In this paper, she took two bat coronavirus genes, spiked genes, and combined them with a SARS-related backbone to create new viruses that are not found in nature.”

Even Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin tweeted, “Hey guys, Rand Paul was right and Fauci was wrong. The NIH was funding gain of function research in Wuhan but NIH pretended it didn't meet their "gain of function" definition to avoid their own oversight mechanism. Sorry not sorry if that doesn't fit your favorite narrative.”

Now, Paul said he’s requested a criminal referral from the Justice Department against Fauci over his lies to Congress.

Will it go anywhere? Probably not. This is a Democratic-run DOJ. And Fauci and his legion of lab coat fascists have given Democrats the biggest in-kind contribution to their election efforts by fanning the panic over COVID. It’s not grounded in total science fiction. He’s been anointed a saint by the Left. They can’t kill the one who helped remove Trump from office. It’s still delicious to see this guy get pummeled in front of the cameras, however. More of that, please.