Telemundo: Texas Election Law Just Like Repressive Cuban Regime

The one division the Media Research Center has done well to invest in is combing through Spanish-speaking news. Networks like Telemundo and Univision must be analyzed because insane stuff is often said. It’s no surprise. And MRC Latino found Telemundo’s take on Texas’ election integrity law to be especially weird since they threaded a weird needle to compare this to the oppressive Communist Cuban regime. The law in the Lone Star State that makes it harder for people to commit voter fraud is like…Cuba? Really? A major part of Texas’ bill is that you need voter identification for mail-in voting. I thought Democrats were all for voter ID now. Didn’t Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), a top Democrat, say so in what was a classic example of gaslighting? Yes. He said Democrats were always for voter ID. Not true. But what is Telemundo saying here (via NB):





The popular uprising against Cuba’s totalitarian communist dictatorship has been a source of bad media takes and dopey whataboutism, but Telemundo’s morning anchor raced to the top of the fetid pile with his use of the SOS Cuba protests as an instrument with which to bash Republicans over Texas’ election security legislation. Watch as Nacho Lozano bizarrely links the two on morning show Hoy Día, and take note of which Republicans’ tweets are on display as he goes on his rant: NACHO LOZANO, TELEMUNDO: In Cuba, they cannot vote for their employees in government. Yes, because administrators, public servants, are elected at the polls. That is- those who attain office in order to serve their bosses- which are the voters. In Cuba, it’s the other way around. Which, by the way, Republican legislators in the U.S. were recently condemning restrictions on the island (of Cuba)- and I remembered the legislation that seeks to restrict (voting rights) in Texas as well as in a dozen states, but well...that’s a whole other ball of restrictive wax. […] The segment further proves that there is no greater disseminator of Spanish-language disinformation than U.S. Latino corporate media. The cheap comparison of Texas’ election legislation to Cuba’s brutal communist dictatorship adds insult to tone-deaf injury.

I mean, true. Cuba is a communist dictatorship that arrests people who resist while the United States is free and has real elections. Texas voting law only says you need to say who you are when voting. That’s oppressive communism or something according to the Left.