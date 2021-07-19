'This Is Pernicious S**t': Liberal Reporter Rips Biden White House's Endorsement for Social Media Purges

The purge is coming. Actually, a soft version of it already happened after the 2020 election, but the real purge is coming. The previous one was merely a test run. Last Friday, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki was quite clear that if you’re banned on one platform, you should be banned on all of them. Who the hell are these people? We were worried about authoritarianism under Trump which was always an overreaction by the liberal media because they’re babies, but this was an actual shot across the bow. Big government and the communists in Silicon Valley uniting to censor political speech they don’t like. I know I don’t need to say more on the subject, but even liberal reporters, like Glenn Greenwald, are appalled by this move, calling it some “pernicious shit.”

Jen Psaki details the Biden administration's plan to demand more aggressive action from Facebook and other social media platforms on combatting "misinformation": pic.twitter.com/gN1uS9TRfO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2021

Only MINUTES LATER, Jen Psaki calls social media sites like Facebook "public platforms." pic.twitter.com/olva3zlSVm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021

“Seriously, who the f**k is the White House to be dictating who should and should not be banned from social media platforms, to keep lists of who they think are the spreaders of ‘misinformation,’ and then pressure companies they regulate to obey?” he wrote in a Twitter thread.

Seriously, who the fuck is the White House to be dictating who should and should not be banned from social media platforms, to keep lists of who they think are the spreaders of "misinformation," and then pressure companies they regulate to obey? This is pernicious shit: https://t.co/WlZlbCjlqT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 16, 2021

Day 2 of @ACLU silence as the White House expands its boasting of the pressure it's placing on the tech companies it regulates to censor content it designates as misleading and to ban the people on its lists, now insisting they be banned on all platforms.https://t.co/XcJr0eja8V — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 16, 2021

With the US Govt and Silicon Valley monopolies merging their power to control political speech, platforms devoted to resisting this authoritarianism and protecting free discourse become increasingly important. Substack is one. So is @rumblevideo. Read:https://t.co/NesF0iEpof — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 16, 2021

Another crucial point: you don't have imagine or speculate that maybe the WH will start abusing this "misinformation" claim to censor content politically damaging to them.



They already did it: when Dems, media & tech monopolies censored the Biden archive based on this CIA lie: pic.twitter.com/6vmgI3xVmA — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 16, 2021

When, right before the 2020 election, Twitter banned all links to the NY Post reporting on the Biden archive, and FB announced through its life-long Dem operative that it would block the reporting -- all based on a CIA lie -- and journalists cheered, the dangers were obvious. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 16, 2021

That so many liberals are content with this state/corporate censorship is why I have to laugh when I get the "what happened to you?" question.



Nothing happened to me. You become complete authoritarians and allies of the security state and neocons in the name of stopping Trump. pic.twitter.com/mfgFnN1uxq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 16, 2021

Greenwald was referring to the Hunter Biden laptop story which wasn’t a Russian misinformation ploy. Is he shocked the Biden White House made this move? No. He saw this coming when The New York Post and other outlets censored all stories about Hunter Biden in the twilight of the 2020 election.