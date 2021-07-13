An Officer-Involved Car Accident Has a George Floyd Connection, But the Fallout Is Beyond Absurd

We have another officer-involved death in Minneapolis, but history is not repeating itself here. It does have a George Floyd connection, but it’s not what many on the Left think. The teenager who filmed Derek Chauvin killing George Floyd said her uncle was hit by police during a car chase. Darnella Frazier said that the police murdered her uncle. Not the case. The police were chasing another suspect. It was a tragic accident, not a murder (via WaPo):

Darnella Frazier, the teenager whose cellphone footage of Derek Chauvin murdering George Floyd last year sparked a racial reckoning in the United States, said Tuesday that her uncle was killed in a car crash involving a Minneapolis police vehicle that was pursuing a robbery suspect. Leneal Lamont Frazier, 40, was in his car when it was struck by Minneapolis police while they were in a high-speed chase with another vehicle on the north side of the city. The victim, who was later identified by Darnella Frazier as her uncle, was not being pursued by police, authorities said. “MINNEAPOLIS police Killed my uncle. … Another Black man lost his life in the hands of the police!” she wrote on Facebook. “Minneapolis police [have] cost my whole family a big loss … today has been a day full of heartbreak and sadness.”

Oh, but this incident is being used to stoke more woke nonsense, specifically that this car accident is yet again another example of police brutality against black people. It’s not. It was a freaking accident. Newsbusters caught Frazier’s media hit on MSNBC—no shock—where she peddled pure propaganda and lied about the true nature of her uncle’s death (via NB):





One year after the death of George Floyd, MSNBC is continuing to promote the left’s radical “defund the police” agenda. On Wednesday evening’s episode of The Beat with Ari Melber, guest host Jason Johnson and MSNBC contributor Brittany Packnett Cunningham discussed the recent death of Leneal Lamont Frazier, uncle of Darnella Frazier who recorded the death of Floyd. Frazier died due to injuries from a car accident involving a Minneapolis police officer in pursuit of a criminal. Instead of describing the event for what it is, a tragic accident, Johnson attributed it to police brutality and systemic racism against black people. Throughout the segment, Johnson and Packnett Cunningham praised Darnella for her bravery in recording Floyd’s death and proclaimed that she was once again connected to police who “often show wanton disregard for black lives and seldom face consequences,” because her uncle was killed in a car accident. This accident happened when a Minneapolis police officer was in pursuit of a vehicle linked to multiple robberies and collided with two vehicles at an intersection. Packnett Cunningham echoed Johnson’s and Darnella’s claim that Frazier was a victim of police violence against black people because apparently now a car accident in which a black person is killed is an act of racism and violence against black people. Johnson and Packnett Cunningham failed to recognize that this event was just an accident and that the officer was not targeting a black individual. But of course, the liberal media would jump on the opportunity to promote the push for the abolishment of the police.

It's annoying. It’s maddening. Whatever happened to the “fact first” mantra? Oh yeah—that was never a thing. they lie. They intentionally lie. And now that Biden assumed the office of the presidency, they can be even more shameless about it. Keep pushing these stories to “defund the police,” progressives. It’ll only lead to something even more triggering for you: a Republican Congress.