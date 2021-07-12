Alec Baldwin's White Wife Who Pretended to Be Spanish: Culture Can Be 'Fluid'

Time doesn't always heal, and you just need to shut the hell up forever, especially if you're a white liberal who was caught culturally appropriating Spanish culture for years. Remember, Hilaria Baldwin? She's Alec Baldwin's wife who paraded as some Spaniard but was really some white chick from a well-to-do family from Massachusetts. Her accent is fake—everything. Even after she was busted around Christmas time last year, she insisted she was Spanish. Again, total white liberal woman nonsense right here.

Now, Hilaria has woken up from her siesta to declare that culture can be fluid. No, that's not how this works, señora. No es la verdad (via Entertainment Weekly):

Seven months after an outcry erupted on social media questioning her heritage, and in particular, her connection to Spain, Hilaria Baldwin says she sees herself as "multi," and believes culture can be "fluid." In an Instagram post on Thursday, Baldwin, wife to Alec Baldwin, said she recently had an opportunity to have a discussion with family members, now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased. "We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi& very valid. We discussed belonging& how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong," she wrote, not mentioning the December 2020 scandal when various social media users questioned her Spanish heritage and sometimes use of a Spanish accent (like when she forgot the word for cucumber on Today), forcing her to later clarify that she was born in Boston. In Thursday's post, Baldwin, who has previously said she grew up in Massachusetts and Spain, lamented labels. "When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong. You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that," the mom-of-six shared. "You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you." […] In her post, Hilaria employed the word "fluid," and said it applied to culture. "We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique-our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID. No two of us are completely alike," she wrote.

I was raised by my parents who are of Italian and Irish descent. I'm Korean. There's no way in hell I'm going to identify as either because I'm not. Just take the "L," Baldwin. You were a white lady that got caught pretending to be a Spanish woman. I do feel bad for your white kids who have very Spanish-sounding names. This whole fiasco makes you look like an idiot. Just walk away. Please. Granted, you're not as nuts as the English dude who got a ton of plastic surgery and then declared himself Korean. That's not saying much, though.

Alec Baldwin is supposedly on vacation in the Hamptons while this latest public relations nightmare has resurfaced again for his family. Maybe he just fled to someplace that was safe.