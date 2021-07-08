Take a Seat, Everyone. Fauci Has Something to Say About America and the COVID Vaccine

Well, we’ve reached that point, folks. The experts, the liberal media, and Joe Biden are not happy with the pace of the COVID vaccination rate, so they’re tossing out going door-to-door to ensure their participation benchmark is met. That’s not creepy at all. We’re inching closer to medical fascism, and I say this as a person who contracted COVID last year and got vaccinated. The latter was my choice. Once again, the experts and the Biden administration discount the tens of millions who have already acquired natural immunity—the people who recovered from the infection. It’s why the virus isn’t really spiking anymore. Yes, we have three vaccines that work against ALL variants, but this coupled with natural immunity is why there will be no more waves. Axios nixed their weekly COVID map because they don’t see cases approaching the levels during the holidays—and they’re right. As of now, COVID deaths are down 94 percent from last January. The pandemic is over. Still, the media peddled hysterics that now focus on vaccines. Enter quack man Anthony Fauci who is using the vaccine to lecture us about “two Americas.” He mentioned this on CNN in June (via Daily Caller):

White House senior medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the inconsistent vaccination rates in different areas of the U.S. will create “two Americas.” “When you have such a low level of vaccination superimposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread, what you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions, whether they be states, cities, or counties, you’re going to see the individual types of blips. It’s almost like it’s going to be two Americas,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

Okay, doc. Maybe there wouldn’t be a “two Americas” dichotomy on the vaccine if you people didn’t lie about it. We all knew you could rip your mask off after becoming fully vaccinated. And even then, you admit in your emails that store-bought masks don’t work. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine halt over blood clots which was an insanely rare side effect impacted rates. Telling people to get the shot, but you couldn’t take off your mask and had to stay in the bunker didn’t help either. The messaging on the vaccine from you people has been absolute garbage. It does make people question whether it’s worth it since they couldn’t get back to normal. Even worse, it raised questions initially if this cocktail even worked. It does, but the ‘get vaccinated but remain fearful’ nonsense created communications chaos. I don’t blame people for being hesitant—the experts didn’t offer much help. They decided to play their political games with a virus that has a 90+ percent survivability rate. Remember the “impending doom” from COVID during spring break? It never happened. Doom and gloom quickly died when the vaccines rolled out, but the experts still wanted us to be afraid probably to keep us locked up until this vaccine passport idea big tech wants could get off the ground. Nope. The clock ran out. States are reopening. Masks mandates are done. And this new variant is nothing to be feared. We have three vaccines. It is more transmissible, but it’s not more lethal nor does it make you sicker. Onward we go towards reopening and we’re not going back.

Fauci did not like it when Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said that continued mask-wearing for those who have acquired immunity from COVID either naturally or through vaccination was political theater. Then, the doctor admitted that his mask-wearing post-vaccination was…theater. Yes, how dare people be hesitant and/or confused about this whole vaccine thing. The experts have only themselves to blame since they decided to play games instead of following the science.

And no, having government officials invading our homes to ensure vaccine compliance isn't the way to go either.

