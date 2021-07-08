Anthony Fauci

Fauci Demands Vaccine Hesitant 'Get Over This Political Statement'

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 08, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Dr. Anthony Fauci vented his frustration with unvaccinated Americans on Wednesday during a segment with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, in which he called on those who have not been vaccinated to “get over this political statement.”

“This is not complicated. We’re not asking anybody to make a political statement one way or another,” Fauci said. “We’re saying, try to save your life, and that of your family, and that of your community.

“We have so many things, as you said, so many diseases that I deal with that don’t have solutions,” he continued. “It’s very frustrating. You don’t have a treatment, you don’t have a vaccine. Here we have a vaccine that’s highly, highly effective in preventing disease and certainly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization.

“It’s easy to get, it’s free and it’s readily available so you’ve got to ask, what is the problem? Get over it,” Fauci demanded. “Get over this political statement and try to save the lives of yourself and your family.”

Social media users informed the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases vaccine “hesitancy” has nothing to do with politics and that this attitude will do nothing to convince those Americans to get the jab.

The comment comes as President Biden announced his administration would literally be going door-to-door to convince Americans to get vaccinated.

