Biden's Energy Secretary Lobbed a Possible Cause for the Florida Condo Collapse That's Laughably Wrong

Over 150 people are still missing and at least 11 people have been confirmed dead in the tragic condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida. The Miami area has been shell-shocked by this event. The awful truth is that the death toll is going to skyrocket as more rubble is removed, and we can also certainly count on liberals to project their action items onto these tragedies. We all know global warming is a pet project of the Left, so is it really shocking that Biden’s energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, said that it’s possible this disaster was caused by…global warming. Is it shocking? No. But it is ghoulish (via Fox News):

Biden Energy Secretary @JenGranholm: “We don’t know fully” if “climate change” caused Florida building collapse pic.twitter.com/Xy8H5lgdkH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2021

CNN and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm were ripped by viewers on Tuesday for suggesting that climate change could have played a factor in the tragic building collapse in Surfside, Florida. At least 11 people were killed and over 150 are missing in the aftermath of the collapse of the Surfside beachfront condo. Recent reports have revealed there were warning signs before the building fell as engineers reported several issues with the structure, but a local building official told board members that the building was in "very good shape." Despite the new intel, CNN asked Granholm what role a changing climate could have had on the destruction. "Given what we know about the changing climate, given that you've seen an increase in so called extraordinary tides, and the impact that that can have in areas like south Florida, do you think that climate would have played a role in that building's collapse?" anchor Erica Hill asked. The segment was accompanied by the chyron, "Could Climate Crisis Have Contributed to Building Collapse?" […] "Well, obviously we don't know fully," Granholm replied. "We know that we're losing inches and inches of beach - not just in Florida, but all around," Granholm said.

Oh yes, Granholm was dragged—and rightfully so. There are bodies still buried under the rubble and we’re talking about white liberal problems. This wasn’t caused by global warming. Anyone with half a brain can see that and to just hurdle that progressive grenade into the mix really trivializes this tragedy. I know the saying ‘never let a disaster go to waste' but there are situations where everyone can see you using death to promote an issue that is on zero people’s minds in this instance. Apologies are in order.