WaPo Reporter Called Out for Peddling Total Lie About DeSantis After Horrific Miami Area Condo Collapse

It's annoying as all hell, but I hope these attacks keep coming for Ron DeSantis. The Florida Republican governor can a) take it, b) dish it right back, and c) only increases his chances at clinching re-election. After that, the sky is the limit. This isn’t the first time as well. DeSantis has been making the liberal media eat it since the COVID pandemic. Every measure he has done has been panned but then proven to be the right move. They’re desperate to stop him. DeSantis wasn’t supposed to win in 2018, he’s embarrassed them pervasively, and he’s seen as an heir to the Trump coalition, albeit with less shooting inside the ship. Ron is a lot more popular with traditional Republicans who were queasy about Trump. So, it shouldn’t shock us that after this tragic condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, where over 150 people remain unaccounted for, The Washington Post decided to peddle some classic fake news about the governor.

First, let’s go to what happened here in the Miami area. At least nine people are dead, but more bodies are likely to be found given the number who remain missing (via NPR):

Nine people are now confirmed dead from the Surfside, Fla. condominium collapse, officials announced Sunday. Additional human remains have also been found. More than 150 people are still missing. Search and rescue efforts were being hampered by smoke from a fire that was smoldering deep in the rubble. After firefighters were able to put the fire out by around noon Saturday, crews could continue searching the rubble, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters. Workers were able to build a trench about 125 feet long, 20 feet wide and 40 feet deep. "This trench is very critical to the continuation of the search and rescue process," Levine Cava said.

So, in the wake of his tragedy, we have WaPo reporter Hannah Dreier tweeting, “There's a saying in emergency management: The first 24 hours are the only 24 hours. FEMA was ready to deploy to the condo collapse almost immediately, and included the crisis in its daily briefing, but didn't get permission from Gov. DeSantis to get on the ground for a full day.”

No, that’s a lie, Hannah. And you got called out for it. Even the Democratic Mayor of Miami-Dade said this wasn’t true:

And this isn’t the first time liberal writers have eaten it when trying to trash DeSantis as he handles this crisis.

Once again, folks—we have reasons to declare the liberal media the enemy. They’re enemies of the people, of truth, of facts, and one doesn’t need to go far to see why the trust in media is in the toilet.