I know it’s a movie, but now might be time for Nicolas Cage to steal the Declaration of Independence. It shouldn’t be shocking given the Left’s penchant to bash America and declare our founding racist so it’s not really a shocking move, but it’s annoying, nonetheless. The National Archives are now being slapped with trigger warnings. The Archives’ Rotunda, which houses our founding documents, has been declared bastions of structural racism. So, after that—it’s only a matter of time before the woke mob demands we burn our documents. Just when you think we’ve reached peak insanity with these woke clowns, we reach another stage of victimhood evolution (via Fox News):

The National Archives' task force on racism claimed in a little-noticed report to the U.S.’s top librarian that the Archives' own Rotunda – which houses the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights – is an example of "structural racism" and that the Founding Fathers and other White, historically impactful Americans are portrayed too positively. The report was completed in April and released this month but has so far flown under the media radar. The task force claims that structural racism "unequivocally impacts" how National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) employees interact with each other, customers and the historical records themselves. Some examples of "structural racism" were provided in the summary of the report, including "legacy descriptions that use racial slurs and harmful language to describe BIPOC communities," which includes actual racial slurs alongside terms such as "elderly," "handicapped" and "illegal alien." Additionally, the report categorized the National Archives' Rotunda as another example of "structural racism" as it "lauds wealthy White men in the nation's founding while marginalizing BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and other People of Color], women, and other communities."

How miserable does one have to be to make up problems? This is 'first-world problems' to a tee. This is being so bored that we must create controversy to feel whole. That’s mental illness. That’s American progressivism. This was never a problem in the past because no one, not even liberals, felt that the Archives’ Rotunda oppressed them because of all those horrible documents, like the US Constitution, we’re stored there. It’s yet another example of liberal America refusing to recognize the progress we’ve made as a society in order to remain miserable.