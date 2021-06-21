Joe Biden Is Quickly Becoming Quite the Salesman, But for Something He Hates

Joe Biden and the Democrats have fired across the bow on gun control again. They're coming after Americans' private property. They want to shred the Second Amendment. This is nothing new. How they do a test run in this has taken a bit of an overhaul. After failing to convince the public to expand background checks, ban so-called high-capacity magazines, and reinstate the "assault weapons" ban (stupid term), the Left took its fight to the local level. And they've had success.

Florida and Vermont both changed their gun laws. Florida increased the age to purchase all guns, even long guns, to 21. Vermont did that, plus banned high-capacity magazines. Both had GOP governors at the time. Then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott was elected to the Senate in 2018, while Gov. Phil Scott, no relation, in Vermont handily won another term. At the time, both governors got high marks from the National Rifle Association. The laws will be challenged in court. Florida's age purchase provision is already in court, but these battles take time and money. The anti-gun Left knows this.

Now, the gun-grabbing Left is trying to move to ban pistol stabilizers, which does nothing to enhance public safety. It will push 10-40 million Americans into legal jeopardy, however. There is no wiggle room. You have to register these devices or turn them over. It's why a lot of pro-Second Amendment groups are calling this the largest gun registration and confiscation scheme in history — and the Biden crew merely tweaked an existing regulation with the ATF. Stephen Gutowski of the Reload has covered this extensively.

And with a renewed assault on our constitutional right to own firearms, people are flocking to gun stores. Like Obama, Biden has become a helluva gun salesman (via The Reload): Americans continued to flood into gun shops nationwide in May 2021. The month saw the second most sales of any May ever at more than 1.3 million, according to an industry analysis of FBI background check numbers released on Wednesday. The flood of new gun purchases puts May 2021 far ahead of any other May on record besides May 2020. The strong sales numbers mean 2021 is still on pace to break the all-time record for gun sales set just last year. “Over 8.5 million background checks for the sale of a firearm have been completed this year. That figure outpaces 2020’s totals at the same point, which topped 8.1 million,” Mark Oliva, spokesman for the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) which conducted the analysis, told The Reload.

Now, the other side of this is that there's an ammo shortage. For those who have purchased firearms that use .223/5.56 or 9mm ammunition, you could be in for some rough times finding those munitions. The surge of new gun owners, the Biden administration, and the cost of materials have caused a crisis where these calibers might not be readily available for at least 18 months. It could be up to two-and-a-half years.