Do You See What's Stunningly Idiotic About What a CNN Host Said About Race?

CNN host Don Lemon did well with the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting in Ohio. Both he and colleague Chris Cuomo noted that not all police shootings are the same, that the officer had seconds to react until Bryant stabbed another woman, and that the "wounding her in the leg or arm" argument that some insane people peddled was garbage. It was a grounded and nuanced commentary that is seldom seen with liberal commentators. They also didn't care that their lefty audience didn't like their reaction to the officer-involved shooting. Fine. The video clearly showed Bryant trying to stab another woman. It was a justified shoot, and this soon became a non-story. That was weeks ago, however.

Now, the Lemon we know and love (to mock) has resurfaced big league. He was featured in a Washington Post magazine piece published last week. Of course, it centered on how Black and white America live in two realities, but Newsbusters' Nicholas Fondacaro zeroed in on the most absurd observation he had:

He went on to argue that it was the duty of black Americans “to guide White people through racism,” and noted that “it’s uncomfortable sometimes, it’s tiring.” And he warned of the repercussions if they didn’t treat it that way: “Unfortunately to some degree you have to do it, because otherwise they may take the wrong actions, and we want people to do it the right way. And the right way is by understanding and seeing our humanity.” “These are conversations that I want to have with people I know,” he said. “You can have conversations with people you don’t know, but it’s not the same conversation. I think that is where we’re going to make a difference.” Easter prefaced his final question by noting the Lemon was putting himself out there “bit by bit” and wondered: “Is that something you’ve wanted to, or something you’ve felt like you’ve had to do?” Lemon responded with a suggestion that America was not used to seeing people like him: I feel like I’ve had to do that because I don’t think America has seen enough people like me. I don’t think America intimately knows enough people like me. I would love America to see Black people, especially Black gay men as — and I hate this word — normal, and as human beings and as part of the culture. It was then that he asserted that Americans might not see blacks as “fully human”

It's funny how this really wasn't discussed when Obama was president. Yeah, we're a nation that doesn't see Black people or view them as fully human. We just elected a Black man president—twice. The narrative is just stupid. Oh, and it's not like Obama squeaked by in the 2008 and 2012 elections; he won handily. He won 2008 in a landslide. Yet, he's long out of office, so it's time to start ginning up fake race narratives again. Bill Maher hit the nail on the head. Why are progressives so hesitant to acknowledge…progress?

If you think America is more racist now than ever, more sexist than before women could vote and more homophobic than when blow jobs were a felony, you have #Progressophobia and you should adjust your mask because its covering your eyes. #BY pic.twitter.com/qFUFwO3eNJ — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 12, 2021

He's been on a tear recently, folks. He's still a liberal, but he's calling out the stupid agenda items that are getting way too much attention, like political correctness, free college, and peddling pro-Hamas propaganda. We've made HUGE strides in race relations. Sure, there will always be work on this subject—no one is arguing that. What is absurd is how Democrats, specifically white liberals, are trying to sell the narrative that this is Apartheid South Africa. Separate drinking fountains were abhorrent, but in some perverted way—it seems liberals wish they still existed to feed this victimhood mentality. You don't forget the past, but you can't let it hold you back either. The Left is obsessed with keeping us in the Reconstruction era.

ICYMI: "I'm not f***ing paying for that!"



Bill Maher tears down the "left wing" idea of giving free college to everyone, instead of solving real problems in education. pic.twitter.com/zeMurFOodC — MRCTV (@mrctv) June 12, 2021

We don't see Black people after electing a Black president in 2008, re-electing him in 2012, and electing a Black female VP in 2020? Sell that crap somewhere else.