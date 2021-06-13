Bill Maher Mocks Leftists Who Don't Acknowledge American Progress on Race

During his weekly show Friday night, HBO host Bill Maher went after leftists who refuse to acknowledge progress America has made on race and other issues. He also took a jab at those who refuse to take off their masks as the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic comes to a close.

If you think America is more racist now than ever, more sexist than before women could vote and more homophobic than when blow jobs were a felony, you have #Progressophobia and you should adjust your mask because its covering your eyes. #BY pic.twitter.com/qFUFwO3eNJ — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 12, 2021

Maher's been a roll. As Matt wrote, two weeks ago he blasted critics of Israel's response to Hamas launching thousands of rockets into the country.

On the May 28 broadcast of his show Real Time on HBO, Maher wasn’t having any of the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel shenanigans. Guests James Carville and New York Times opinion writer Nicholas Kristof were discussing the recent conflict in Gaza, which has halted as part of a ceasefire. Kristof was explaining why Israel was being criticized with their airstrikes, which Maher slapped down one at a time. The comedian noted that he didn’t see any war crimes in this conflict; people die. Get used to it when these armed conflicts break out. He also noted that Hamas fired over 4,000 rockets into Israel. How do you respond to that? The military targets are purposefully placed in civilian areas.

Epic takedown of anti-Israel bigots by Bill Maher who pretty much tears apart all the smears which have been used to fuel antisemitic violence.



“You can’t learn history from Instagram”#Gaza #Israel

pic.twitter.com/HHaeSibNlU — Emily Schrader - ????? ?????? (@emilykschrader) May 29, 2021

Earlier in May, Maher went after the left for being "fun suckers."

And finally, he's blasting student loan bailouts and "free" college.