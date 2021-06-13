Bill Maher

Bill Maher Mocks Leftists Who Don't Acknowledge American Progress on Race

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Bill Maher Mocks Leftists Who Don't Acknowledge American Progress on Race

Source: (Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP)

During his weekly show Friday night, HBO host Bill Maher went after leftists who refuse to acknowledge progress America has made on race and other issues. He also took a jab at those who refuse to take off their masks as the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic comes to a close. 

Maher's been a roll. As Matt wrote, two weeks ago he blasted critics of Israel's response to Hamas launching thousands of rockets into the country. 

On the May 28 broadcast of his show Real Time on HBO, Maher wasn’t having any of the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel shenanigans. Guests James Carville and New York Times opinion writer Nicholas Kristof were discussing the recent conflict in Gaza, which has halted as part of a ceasefire. Kristof was explaining why Israel was being criticized with their airstrikes, which Maher slapped down one at a time. The comedian noted that he didn’t see any war crimes in this conflict; people die. Get used to it when these armed conflicts break out. He also noted that Hamas fired over 4,000 rockets into Israel. How do you respond to that? The military targets are purposefully placed in civilian areas.

Earlier in May, Maher went after the left for being "fun suckers." 

And finally, he's blasting student loan bailouts and "free" college.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Reporter Who Broke the Clinton Tarmac Meeting Story is Dead
Katie Pavlich
Big Surprise! UK Gov't Advisor Nicknamed 'Stalin's Granny' Wants Masking, Social Distancing 'Forever'
Scott Morefield
Here's the Details of if the Catholic Bishops Will Decide Whether to Deny Pro-Abortion Joe Biden Communion
Rebecca Downs
Benjamin Netanyahu's Term as Israeli Prime Minister Comes to an End
Rebecca Downs
Biden Again Says He’ll ‘Be in Trouble’ For Answering Unplanned Reporter Questions
Katie Pavlich
Biden Urges Unified Approach Against China at G-7 Summit
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular