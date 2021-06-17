Yellow Peril? What Caused Hunter Biden to Hurl a New Racial Slur in Newly Revealed Texts

Hunter Biden is a screw-up. He’s a recovering addict. He smoked crack cocaine. He hung out with stripped, got on pregnant, and even made them go out to certain adult novelty stores for…products. He was such a mess, he smoked parmesan cheese. His last name is his lifeboat. Daddy kept his afloat, making him a key player in these shady government access deals that would have been highlighted by the liberal media if the Bidens were Republicans. That was the 2020 October surprise that the media killed with arsenic.

Now, we have Hunter talking about his penis. He’s dropping the n-word in texts with his lawyers. I mean, this man has done every destructive thing in the book, so I guess we shouldn’t be shocked that he hurled racial slurs about Asians in newly released texts. He apparently was not a fan of “yellow” people when it comes to dating. This came up in a conversation with one of his cousins (via NY Post):

The Jan. 26, 2019, conversation was preserved on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop and was first reported by DailyMail.com. In a screenshot posted by the outlet, Caroline — the daughter of President Biden’s brother James — suggests setting Hunter up with one of her friends. “Do you want foreign or domestic,” she asks at one point before adding: “I can’t give you f—ing Asian sorry. I’m not doing it.” The next two messages from Hunter read: “Domesticated foreigner” and “Is fine.” The next message reads: “No yellow.” […]

This is not the first time the younger Biden’s text messages have revealed instances of racist language. Last week, it was revealed that Hunter Biden had repeatedly called his white attorney, George Mesires, the n-word. During one conversation in December 2018, a month before the chat with Caroline, Hunter Biden asked Mesires, “How much money do I owe you” before adding, “Becaause [sic] n—a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.” The revelation caused an uproar among conservative media outlets, but was completely ignored by the mainstream press. The publication of Hunter’s message referring to Asians as “yellow” comes amid a surge in physical attacks against Asian Americans. Two more assaults were reported in Manhattan last week and are being investigated as suspected hate crimes. Last month, President Biden signed a measure aiming to fast-track investigation of coronavirus-related hate crimes into law.

The man is a trainwreck, so no wonder why “where’s Hunter” has become a popular point of inquiry when mocking Joe Biden. They have to keep him away because he's a crack addict, he slings racial slurs, and knocks up strippers. Not necessarily grade-A media attention unless you already have a massive apparatus that will protect your every move. And now, the man is afraid of Asian women or something. Does he have a ‘yellow peril’ complex? I don’t know. Don’t care.

Stop Asian hate, Hunter. You’re causing violence. I’ve been told those are the new rules.