The Amish Don't Vote. Why This Year Could Be Different

The Amish traditionally don’t vote in presidential elections due to their faith-based beliefs and Christianity’s historic separatism from mainstream society. Still, this year brings a whole new ball game as the candidates seek support from the horse and buggy riding group.

Advertisement

Since the Amish are a reliably conservative group given their faith-based convictions, reluctance to engage with people outside of their culture and lack of eagerness to conform to modern-day technology, the group can drastically shift the outcome of some rural states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

A report from Elizabethtown College recorded that about 90,000 Amish live in Pennsylvania, 84,000 live in Ohio, 26,365 live in Wisconsin, and a decent amount live in Indiana, New York, and Missouri— which could make the election results sizeable. In addition, GOP Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA) said that there were about 1,500-2,000 new voter registrants in his state’s 11th district who are Amish— noting that most are business owners who appeal to former President Donald Trump’s economic policies that benefit small business owners.

Smucker pointed out that the Amish are becoming increasingly more involved in politics than in the past.

In 2020, Trump lost Pennsylvania by 80,555 votes. This means that even if half of the Amish ballot in this year’s election, the former president could gain a favorable lead just by the group’s votes alone.

Contrary to Vice President Kamala Harris's offering, the Amish are receptive to Trump’s talking points, including his promise for a smaller government, less regulation, and religious freedom.

Trump is slated to host a Sunday rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, which has a significant Amish presence.

In recent weeks, the Amish have come out in support of Trump, saying that the Amish values line up with conservative values.

Entire Amish communities are travelling in carts with Trump flags, on their way to vote for Trump.



This is unprecedented. Off-grid communities don’t tend to go out of their way like this to vote.



People are sick of leftism in every single country. pic.twitter.com/lWWPAJBmPH — The Janitor , Anthony Price freedom fighter (@ajprice63) November 1, 2024