Arizona AG Investigating Trump's Liz Cheney Remarks Because Everyone Is Doing Bath Salts

Is this election interference? One could argue that it is as Arizona’s attorney general is now investigating whether Donald Trump’s remarks attacking Liz Cheney at an event with Tucker Carlson in the state this week constituted a death threat. For the millionth time, Trump was trashing the Cheney family’s propensity for bombing everything in sight and keeping us roped in perpetual wars. The lie that Trump wanted to execute Ms. Cheney is so bad that even ardent Kamala supporters had to call it out.

Kamala Harris just repeated the straight up lie that President Trump called for Liz Cheney to be killed.



This is the one of the most brazen examples of Democrat-media collusion we have ever seenpic.twitter.com/oL1P9f1FVS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2024

Aaron Rupar just lied so hard that Joe Walsh felt the need to jump in and defend Trump. https://t.co/p4w2gIdWOF — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) November 1, 2024

CNN was the worst offender, but they’re desperate after a bad jobs report dropped—only 12,000 jobs were created—and Kamal’s momentum has stalled. Speaking of the vice president, she too lied about the Cheney remarks, so when someone launches an investigation against a candidate under knowingly false pretenses, I’d say that’s election interference:

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says she’s investigating whether Trump's comment about Liz Cheney amounts to a death threat. — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 1, 2024

BREAKING: Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) is now INVESTIGATING Trump over his comments about Liz Cheney. She says he can be charged with a misdemeanor and/or a felony.



This is all based on the Left purposely misrepresenting Trump’s words. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/T5ZurNApl0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 1, 2024

Total abuse of office and election interference. https://t.co/NijJUz4TwV — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 1, 2024

Here's what Trump actually said, by the way:

I can't get enough of Donald Trump calling Liz Cheney a stupid person:

"I don't blame him with sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual. She's a radical war hawk."

They're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building. But she's… pic.twitter.com/OzrPKxS0Cx — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 1, 2024

Watch the full clip of President Trump saying Liz Cheney wants to send people to die in wars that she will never experience herself.



Then look at the headlines the media is writing about it.



Gee, I wonder why trust in media is at an all time low. pic.twitter.com/B8jLfHE2N4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2024

Classic liberal punditry cycle: hyperventilating about a fake Trump controversy -- he obviously did not call for executing Liz Cheney -- while ignoring the worthy critiques, like Trump's policy agreements with Liz Cheney, because they've decided she's their latest anti-Trump hero — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 1, 2024

This framing is simply incorrect. pic.twitter.com/xJDX8zVQAP — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 1, 2024