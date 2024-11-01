VIP
Why Women Support Donald Trump
Arizona AG Investigating Trump's Liz Cheney Remarks Because Everyone Is Doing Bath Salts

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 01, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Is this election interference? One could argue that it is as Arizona’s attorney general is now investigating whether Donald Trump’s remarks attacking Liz Cheney at an event with Tucker Carlson in the state this week constituted a death threat. For the millionth time, Trump was trashing the Cheney family’s propensity for bombing everything in sight and keeping us roped in perpetual wars. The lie that Trump wanted to execute Ms. Cheney is so bad that even ardent Kamala supporters had to call it out. 

CNN was the worst offender, but they’re desperate after a bad jobs report dropped—only 12,000 jobs were created—and Kamal’s momentum has stalled. Speaking of the vice president, she too lied about the Cheney remarks, so when someone launches an investigation against a candidate under knowingly false pretenses, I’d say that’s election interference:

Here's what Trump actually said, by the way:

