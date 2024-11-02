Biden's 'Trump Voters Are Garbage' Remarks Led to Scores of Campaign Calls Being Canceled

Joe Biden is stumbling in the final months of his failed presidency. To some extent, many saw this coming—he’s been the king of gaffes his entire career in public life. Now, he’s forced to damage control, and so does Kamala Harris. No doubt, the vice president’s advisers flipped over tables when Biden said that Trump supporters were garbage. He also said this during Kamala’s DC rally last week, which should have been an earned media moment. Instead, it’s all about Biden and his remarks.

It's a public relations disaster, and one that reconfirmed Democrats as snobby and condescending. Right now, it essentially led to Biden being canceled by the Democrats. He was slated to be on a few campagna calls—these got nixed:

NEWS: Multiple campaign calls that were publicly advised on President Biden’s schedule yesterday afternoon were cancelled, FOX News has learned.



Organizations that expected the President’s attendance did not immediately respond to inquiries about whether the zoom calls still… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) November 1, 2024

Fox News’ @JacquiHeinrich: “Fox News has learned multiple campaign calls that were publicly advised for yesterday were canceled as he faces continuing fallout over his ‘garbage’ comment… Biden has no official campaign events in his schedule ahead of the election.” pic.twitter.com/HfLW6vEYwF — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 1, 2024

The damage control has also been laughable and ineffective. The garbage remarks were in response to an insulted comedian who made a joke about Puerto Rico at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. It wasn’t funny and didn’t elicit many laughs, but Tony Hinchcliffe, who made the joke, isn’t as powerful as Joe Biden. He’s not the president, and to suggest otherwise is insane. It’s also an indirect swipe at Biden—only a weak president would be lumped into a shoddy talking point like this: a comedian’s word is more powerful than the president's.

...Politico immediately rephrased Biden's line to adopt a new meaning. It was widely criticized for the effort. However, now even Harris and other politicians are renouncing the attack. . . leaving Politico and others in a curious position... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 30, 2024

NEW: CNN panelist says Biden called half the country "Garbage" because he has a stutter, gets torched by CNN's Scott Jennings.



"Biden has a stutter" is the pivot. Remarkable.



Franklin Leonard: Biden's not the most fluid speaker. He had a stutter growing up.



Jennings: What in… pic.twitter.com/5nMCGzs2oP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2024

Incredible that Dems are still obsessed with a dumb comedian and yet seem to care not at all about Biden’s “garbage” comments and Mark Cuban’s insults to women. I explained it for them on @cnn last night. pic.twitter.com/HsLYPdDNxP — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 1, 2024