Kamala's NBC News Interview Was Another Trainwreck
Funny How PA Elections Became a Disaster After Dem Voter Advantage Got Whittled...
Time to Make Drone Security Great Again
Deplorable Garbage
Kamala Harris and the Evil of Banality
Pro-Abortion Activists Descend on DC Ahead of Election Day
Identity Politics and The Government We Deserve
North Carolina’s Enduring Divide: A Microcosm of America’s Political Identity
Donald Trump Highlights Franchises While Kamala Harris Seeks to Destroy Them
Tilting at Windmills, Part 3: The Biden-Harris Administration's Misguided Energy Policies
Kamala’s Celebrity Endorsement Strategy Will Backfire
Big Labor Betrays America’s Workers
A Country With No Billionaires? That Would Be Like Cuba – but Without...
The US Has Changed
Tipsheet

Biden's 'Trump Voters Are Garbage' Remarks Led to Scores of Campaign Calls Being Canceled

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 02, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden is stumbling in the final months of his failed presidency. To some extent, many saw this coming—he’s been the king of gaffes his entire career in public life. Now, he’s forced to damage control, and so does Kamala Harris. No doubt, the vice president’s advisers flipped over tables when Biden said that Trump supporters were garbage. He also said this during Kamala’s DC rally last week, which should have been an earned media moment. Instead, it’s all about Biden and his remarks.

Advertisement

It's a public relations disaster, and one that reconfirmed Democrats as snobby and condescending. Right now, it essentially led to Biden being canceled by the Democrats. He was slated to be on a few campagna calls—these got nixed: 

The damage control has also been laughable and ineffective. The garbage remarks were in response to an insulted comedian who made a joke about Puerto Rico at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. It wasn’t funny and didn’t elicit many laughs, but Tony Hinchcliffe, who made the joke, isn’t as powerful as Joe Biden. He’s not the president, and to suggest otherwise is insane. It’s also an indirect swipe at Biden—only a weak president would be lumped into a shoddy talking point like this: a comedian’s word is more powerful than the president's.

Recommended

Kamala's NBC News Interview Was Another Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala's NBC News Interview Was Another Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Funny How PA Elections Became a Disaster After Dem Voter Advantage Got Whittled Down Dramatically Matt Vespa
One Could Argue That What Arizona's AG Is Doing Constitutes Election Interference Matt Vespa
Apparently There's Evidence of Ballot Harvesting in This Swing State Sarah Arnold
What Caused a Conservative Radio Host to Rip off the Headset During a Live Show Matt Vespa
Uh Oh, These States Are Already Having Voting Issues Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala's NBC News Interview Was Another Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement