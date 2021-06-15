Project Veritas: Here's Why Fox Corp. Allegedly Muzzled One of Their Reporters

Leah teed off on this earlier this morning. Local Fox 29 reporter Ivory Hecker is blowing the whistle on the reported bias at her own station. She recorded the exchanges as well. Unsurprisingly, Hecker has been suspended by her local new station for coming forward with these allegations. She told Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe that she’s tired of this circus act. Hecker accused Fox Corp. of putting corporate interests above those of the viewer. In one exchange with one of her news directors, she was told to deep-six a story about bitcoin and cryptocurrency because blacks don’t care about that stuff.

Oh, Hecker made it known that she was going public with her allegations with Veritas on live television. Texas is suffering from a heatwave right now, but prior to that report she said:

“I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers. And from what I’m gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox because it applies to you, the viewers. I found a nonprofit journalism group called Project Veritas that’s gonna help put that out tomorrow, so tune into them. But as for this heat wave across Texas, you can see what it’s doing to AC units.”

Hydroxychloroquine was another story that her news directors ripped into her for concerning her interview with Dr. Joseph Varon, Chief of Critical Care at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston. Varon said he knows the drug had been politicized up the wazoo, but he said his patients were responding well to it. It was a precursor to the final bombshell that noted the drug was effective in the treatment of COVID. Trump was right. It was after this story that Hecker began to record her interactions with her bosses.

Now, it’s nothing Trump-Russia related or anything to do with the border, but you the hydroxychloroquine story is not just a Fox 29 issue. You all know this. What happened to Hecker with that story was probably replicated in news stations all over the country, especially outlets that were unabashedly anti-Trump. It’s why this treatment was bashed as akin to witch doctor nonsense when it was really effective treatment. The Wuhan lab leak theory also suffered the same treatment by today’s media. Whatever position the media establishment takes, think the opposite folks.