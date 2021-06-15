Censorship

Houston Reporter Announces on Live TV That She's About to Expose Network For 'Muzzling' Her

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 15, 2021 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Houston Reporter Announces on Live TV That She's About to Expose Network For 'Muzzling' Her

Source: Screenshot/Twitter

Fox 26 Houston reporter Ivory Hecker accused Fox Corp. of “muzzling” her reporting during a live broadcast on Monday, informing viewers that she’s working with Project Veritas to expose “what goes on behind the scenes.”

Before getting into a report about the heat wave across Texas, Hecker said: “I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers. And from what I’m gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox because it applies to you, the viewers. I found a nonprofit journalism group called Project Veritas that’s gonna help put that out tomorrow, so tune into them. But as for this heat wave across Texas, you can see what it’s doing to AC units.”

Newsweek offered context to the reporter's claim:

In a statement to Newsweek for a previous story, Hecker claimed that after she interviewed an unspecified person in August 2020, her relationship with Fox took a "dark turn."

"They decided they didn't like what the interview subject had said, and they went on to internally harass and defame me," Hecker said.

"I knew I was not working for a journalistic organization when I was called into an HR meeting in December and was told to keep my support for free speech and opposition to censorship to myself—that those were not matters to be publicly spoken about." (Newsweek)

Project Veritas has confirmed to multiple media outlets that there will be a story coming out Tuesday night with the recordings Hecker claimed to possess.

Hecker's surprise announcement went viral and has been viewed more than 2 million times. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Putin Asks Reporter If US 'Assassinated' Ashli Babbitt
Leah Barkoukis

Schumer Used 'Outdated and Offensive' Word. You Can Guess How the Media Handled It.
Leah Barkoukis

When a North Korean Defector Says the 'Woke' Left Is Crazier Than Kim Jong-un, You Know There's Something Wrong
Matt Vespa
House Dems Reject Rep. Hinson's Bill to Create Accountability for Kamala Harris' Border Negligence
Reagan McCarthy

Police Tase, Hogtie, Arrest Vaping Teenagers
Landon Mion

Did Andrew Cuomo Just Use Real Science To Demolish Their Whole Vaccine Narrative?
Scott Morefield
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular