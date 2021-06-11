CNN's Jim Acosta Was Not Happy That He Had to Eat Crow over IG Report of Lafayette Park Incident

So, what’s the number of anti-Trump media narratives that have collapsed due to…facts. The liberal media, like CNN, says ‘facts first’ and yet it’s the facts that always seem to inflict Ike Turner-like beatings on them, not Trump or the GOP. Mocking the dead troops was a lie. The Russian bounties in Afghanistan were lies. Russian collusion was a lie. And the clearing of Lafayette Park so Trump could do a photo op was a lie. It was declared the ‘American Tiananmen.’ It was not, and CNN’s Jim Acosta was not pleased to be eating crow for being wrong…again.

CNN’s @Acosta on the IG report debunking CNN’s “reporting” on Trump’s visit to Lafayette Square Park: “Raises more questions than it answers”



“As I read the report you wondered if [the IG] was auditioning to become inspector general at Mar-a-Lago. This was almost a whitewash" pic.twitter.com/ABtjxskjz7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021

Larry O’Connor wrote about this lie in his column this week, citing the key points that were debunked in the report filed by Interior Department Inspector General Mark Lee Greenblatt. Spencer also took a swipe at this liberal media fantasy. The protesters were not peaceful. The Metropolitan Police, not the park police, used the pepper spray balls to disperse the mob. The police had no idea Trump was about to cross the street and they were clearing the area regardless. Trump venturing to St. John’s Church had nothing to do with it. Even liberal reporters, like Glenn Greenwald, had a lengthy piece turning this fake news liberal narrative into sashimi:

Interior Dept. IG: “We did not find evidence that a potential presidential visit to the park or St. John’s church influenced the Park Police’s decision-making or deployment." pic.twitter.com/qSRtGoWpXL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway — in an article retweeted by Trump as a "must read” — cited sources to assert that the entire media narrative was false because force was to clear the Park not to enable Trump's photo op but rather “because [protesters] had climbed on top of a structure in Lafayette Park that had been burned the prior night” and the Park Police decided to build a barrier to protect it. But as usual, the self-proclaimed Superior Liberal Truth Squad instantly declared them to be lying. The Washington Post's "fact-checker,” Phillip Bump, mocked denials from Trump supporters and right-wing reporters such as Hemingway, proclaiming that a recent statement from the Park Police “brings the debate to a close,” as it proves “the deployment of security forces using weapons and irritants to clear a peaceful protest so that the president could have a photo op.” All of this came crashing down on their heads on Wednesday afternoon. The independent Inspector General of the Interior Department, Mark Lee Greenblatt, issued his office's findings after a long investigation into “the actions of the U.S. Park Police (USPP) to disperse protesters in and around Lafayette Park in Washington, DC, on June 1, 2020.” Greenblatt has been around Washington for a long time, occupying numerous key positions in the Obama administration, including investigative counsel at the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General and Assistant Inspector General for Investigations at Obama's Commerce Department. […] The IG's conclusion could not be clearer: the media narrative was false from start to finish. Namely, he said, “the evidence did not support a finding that the [U.S. Park Police] cleared the park on June 1, 2020, so that then President Trump could enter the park.” Instead — exactly as Hemingway's widely-mocked-by-liberal-outlets article reported — “the evidence we reviewed showed that the USPP cleared the park to allow a contractor to safely install anti-scale fencing in response to destruction of Federal property and injury to officers that occurred on May 30 and May 31.” Crucially, “the evidence established that relevant USPP officials had made those decisions and had begun implementing the operational plan several hours before they knew of a potential Presidential visit to the park, which occurred later that day." […] Over and over we see the central truth: the corporate outlets that most loudly and shrilly denounce “disinformation” — to the point of demanding online censorship and de-platforming in the name of combating it — are, in fact, the ones who spread disinformation most frequently and destructively. It is hard to count how many times they have spread major fake stories in the Trump years. For that reason, they have nobody but themselves to blame for the utter collapse in trust and faith on the part of the public, which has rightfully concluded they cannot and should not be believed.

Alas, why the chant “CNN sucks” remains salient and why the press is the enemy of the people. They lie. They intentionally misled in their reporting and have allies in Big Tech to ensure they cannot be held accountable for their Democratic Party-based propaganda. Jim Acosta is one of their starting quarterbacks.