CNN to Biden WH: How Can We Make Your Job Easier?

Did you miss CNN’s interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki last weekend? Of course, you did. You had much better things to do. So, did I. But Virginia Kruta of the Daily Caller decided to tune in and it was as nauseating as you could imagine.

I know we’ve railed about liberal media bias for years, but like the cicadas—we’re seeing it evolve into state media. It’s beyond bias now. They’re intentionally lying and misleading to help Democrats, much different than stories with buried ledes, bias by omission, and disparities in time devoted to stories that make Democrats look awful. CNN host Brian Stelter asked Psaki essentially what they could do to make her job easier, specifically what they get wrong when reporting in the Biden agenda (via Daily Caller):

Brian Stelter to @PressSec:



"What does the press get wrong when covering Biden's agenda... What do you think we get wrong?" pic.twitter.com/h44JCb6WZB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2021

No such question was ever asked of Trump Press Secretaries because 1) the press believed they were always right when, in fact, they were consistently wrong, & 2) the response would have taken days https://t.co/CKM09g3xCQ — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) June 6, 2021

Stelter gave new meaning to the term “softball interview” during his … sit-down with White House press secretary Jen Psaki, beginning by asking her what she thought the press was getting wrong in its coverage of President Joe Biden and his agenda. “What does the press get wrong when covering Biden’s agenda, when you watch and read the news, what do you think we get wrong?” Stelter asked. “Well, look, I think some of the our muscles have atrophied over the last few years,” Psaki replied, noting that new legislation was always going to take time. “I don’t know that is the press getting it wrong. I’ll leave you to critique that, Brian. But I think sometimes we forget how strange the last four years were and when we’re returning to a place where democracy is working, where we’re talk with Democrats and Republicans and it feels foreign but this is how it is supposed to work.”

Oh please, just because Hillary lost in 2016 doesn’t mean our election system isn’t working. If anything, 2020 had more funny business, though her line is in keeping with the whole mindset that nothing goes wrong when Democrats are in charge. We have rising inflation, a border crisis, a powder keg in the Middle East, and CNN is just worried they’re not selling the Biden agenda correctly. Sounds about right…for a state media operation.