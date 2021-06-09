What a Stanford Epidemiologist Said About Fauci After His Email Fiasco Couldn't Be More Accurate

Dr. Anthony Fauci is busted stuff. He's damaged goods. He's a liar. He needs to go away. Every time he gets on television to stroke his ego, he only damages the very institutions entrusted with fighting pathogens and preparing for future pandemics. The medical expert community is finished for a while. There's no reason to listen to them ever again. They said wear masks but didn't tell us that the store-bought products were useless. There was no such thing as asymptomatic spread. He thought a COVID vaccine wasn't necessary, and there's quite a paper trail concerning Fauci, the NIH, EcoHealth Alliance, and the grants doled out to the Wuhan virology lab that might be the epicenter for this pandemic.

The emails Fauci sent, which were obtained via a FOIA request, show a massive history of lying to the public about some key COVID protocols that simply were not backed by science. They went along with it anyway. Noble lies…are still lies, and when exposed, the damage can be catastrophic. It shows the scientific community decided to peddle pure fiction. It shows they got political. It shows the bias that has seeped into this expert community. And now they must now speak to empty rooms because no one should ever listen to these people again. They kept us scared about asymptomatic spread that's as real as the Russian collusion myth. Oh, and the variants—it's all scare tactics. Remember the "impending doom" we faced during spring break? Nothing happened. The ruse is up, and a Stanford epidemiologist summed up Fauci perfectly concerning his credibility. It's over (via NY Post):

A Stanford epidemiologist said Dr. Anthony Fauci's "credibility is entirely shot" after his conflicting advice on face masks throughout the pandemic — which the scientist criticized as "all over the place." "I think he's been all over the place on masks," Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on her show, "The Ingham Angle" Saturday. "There are emails you can find in the treasure trove of emails that have been released where he acknowledged the virus has been aerosolized," he continued. "Well, the cloth masks people have been recommending, they're not particularly effective against aerosolized viruses. "I really don't understand his back and forth, and his answer made absolutely no sense."

The emails confirmed what we already knew about the man. He peddles science fiction, and he is just incapable of making a decision on…anything. He also admitted that his mask-wearing post-vaccination was political theater, so he owes Rand Paul an apology. Fauci's credibility is shot. Hit the mute button when he's on television. It's your part in helping pull the plug on his career.