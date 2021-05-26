As St. Louis Drowns in Its Own Blood With Scores of Homicides, Mayor Dead Set on Defunding the Police

Like most Democrat-run cities, they’re a mess. They’ve been taken over by left-wing mobs. The local government has spit on the police. It’s a mess. Seattle had armed leftists take over portions of the city. And with the communist city council hamstringing the city’s police forces—over 200 have fled. That’s around 20 percent of the entire force. In St. Louis, it’s not much better.

The city is seeing a spike in the homicide rate. There are 100 vacancies at the local police department that need to be filled and the new mayor still wants to gut the police force (via Fox News):

In St. Louis, Mo., the worst-in-country murder rate is at a 50-year high, the police department has nearly 100 unfilled jobs, and the mayor wants to defund the department and shut down a city jail. St. Louis' Tishaura Jones, who became the city’s first Black female mayor last month, had campaigned on a promise to enact progressive criminal justice reforms. The head of the city’s corrections department is also on his way out. Jones announced his resignation last week, saying she hadn’t requested he step down but making clear she wasn’t satisfied with how he ran things. […] St. Louis had 87 homicides per 100,000 residents in 2020, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the worst rate in the country. It’s now at its highest rate in 50 years – even as the population has dwindled in that same time period.

Minneapolis tried to defund the police. It was a disaster. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced cuts to the NYPD. He ended up giving it more funding, which included a new police station. This is like the Left’ minimum wage push in that there’s evidence everywhere that it doesn’t work but Democrats still push it because…it just sounds right. It’s all about the feelings here. the difference is with minimum wage hikes, jobs are lost, or hours are cut which leads to smaller paychecks for workers. With defunding the police, bodies could be stacked up.