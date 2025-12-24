Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Justice Is No Longer Blind: Here's Why a Canadian Court Gave a Man a Lighter Sentence for His Crimes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 24, 2025 9:00 AM
Lightspruch/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The toxic concept of "restorative justice" is part of the broader DEI umbrella, and it says our criminal justice system can't treat criminals equally based on the crimes they commit and the severity of those crimes. Instead, it demands we look at the race of the suspect and his victims, and use that to determine how harsh the punishment will be.

It's inherently unfair and the antithesis of a blind justice system. But it's the reality we live in, and it has dangerous consequences. 

In Canada, Omogbolahan Jegede, a 25-year-old former footballer, was accused of sexually assaulting two women. He choked one of them almost to the point of unconsciousness.

However, because Jegede is Black, he got a shorter sentence than a White man convicted of the same crime would have received.

"It should be noted that, but for the contents of the impact of Race and Cultural Assessment (IRCA), the pre-sentence report and all the mitigating factors surrounding Omogbolahan (Teddy) Jegede, this sentence would have been much higher," wrote Justice Frank Hoskins. Jegede was also sentenced to three years of probation. Prosecutors asked for 36 months; the defense asked for a "conditional sentence to be served in the community."

According to The National Post, both of Jegede's victims were overpowered by his size. The one was choked and the other forced to perform oral sex.

As this writer reported yesterday, the Left in Western countries believes that disruptive, even violent, behavior is "culturally appropriate" — it's why the Cherry Creek School District in Colorado won't punish Black students as harshly as other races (if they punish them at all). 

And according to that IRCA, Jegede was "feeling intense pressure around the time of the assaults and did not have culturally appropriate support to turn to." Justice Hoskins said Jegede grew up in a "strong, church-going family with strict parents" who worked in professional careers, which erases any argument that Jegede was poor or otherwise disadvantaged.

Justice Hoskins also said, "In my view, this is a case where the need for denunciation is so pressing the incarceration is the only civil way in which to express society’s condemnation of Mr. Jegede’s conduct."

We see the fruits of such policies here. In Seattle this week, an elderly woman was blinded after she was hit in the face by a wooden board with a screw in it. Fale Vaigalepa Pea, a 42-year-old man with multiple prior assault charges, hit Jeanette Marken with the board, blinding her. Police were familiar with Pea, a police officer was heard on body cam saying, "He's notorious for random assaults."

In Chicago, 26-year-old Bethany MaGee was set on fire on the city's Blue Line by Lawrence Reed, a 50-year-old criminal with at least 72 prior arrests. Reed was arrested in August for violently assaulting a social worker. In a leaked video, the judge who released Reed, Teresa Molina-Gonzalez, said she takes race into consideration when ruling on cases.

Decarlos Brown, Jr. was indicted on federal charges in October after stabbing 23-year-old Iryna Zaruska to death on a Charlotte light rail train. He'd been arrested at least 14 times prior to his fatal encounter with Zaruska, and was let go thanks to Democratic Party soft-on-crime policies.

This is not justice, of course. This is DEI virtue signaling that puts the lives of innocent people, especially women, at risk.

