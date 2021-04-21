Wait, That's How the FBI Labeled the Attempted Assassination of Republicans on a Baseball Field?

According to Congressman Brad Wenstrup and first reported by POLITICO, the FBI classified the motive behind the 2017 attempted assassination of Republicans practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game as "suicide by cop."

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) revealed the previously undisclosed determination during a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday, upbraiding FBI Director Christopher Wray and prompting several colleagues of both parties to pile on. He said FBI agents privately briefed the baseball team on Nov. 16, 2017 to deliver the controversial determination. “Much to our shock that day, the FBI concluded that this was a case of the attacker seeking suicide by cop,” Wenstrup said. “Director, you want suicide by cop, you just pull a gun on a cop. It doesn't take 136 rounds. It takes one bullet. Both the DHS and the (Office of the Director of National Intelligence) published products labeling this attack as a domestic violent extremism event, specifically targeting Republican members of Congress. The FBI did not.” Wray did not directly address Wenstrup’s criticism, other than to confirm he was not the FBI director at the time — a role held in June 2017 by Andrew McCabe — but said he was grateful to Capitol Police and to Wenstrup, a doctor, who used his skills that day to triage injured lawmakers and others who joined them.

The classification is outrageous given the facts we know about the suspect, James T. Hodgkinson.

Hodgkinson cased the location before the attack and specifically asked if the people on the field were Republicans.

Rep DeSantis live on @todayshow says he and Rep Duncan talked to shooter who asked "are they Republicans or Democrats" on the field — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) June 14, 2017

Once confirmed, Hodgkinson came back with a rifle and nearly killed Republican Whip Steve Scalise. He wounded four others before he was shot and killed by U.S. Capitol Police. He was a Bernie Sanders supporter and worked on his campaign as a volunteer.

Hodgkinson's anti-Republican views are detailed in his Secret Service file, which makes the motivation behind the attempted assassinations clear: