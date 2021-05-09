Here's Why the Liberal Media Got Scalped With Their Rudy Giuliani Coverage

I mean this is par for the course now. The establishment press cannot do their jobs—at all. It’s not just Trump now. It’s a cumulative effect. Whether it’s police shootings, hate crimes, sexual assaults, or Donald Trump, the list of topics where they’re just abjectly terrible at their jobs has reached a crisis point post-2016. The hate crime hoaxes are covered, but the spat of crimes against Asians are not. Why? It can’t possibly be because most of the folks who are assaulting Asians aren’t white, can it? That doesn’t fit the narrative that white people are evil, and Donald Trump put them up to it. It doesn’t fit so ignore it. We know after the Duke Lacrosse and University of Virginia fiascos, both of which might be some of the worst examples of journalism in recent memory on this subject, that the press can’t cover rapes right. We know they all manufactured the lie about Russian collusion, so I’m am not shocked at all that their coverage of Rudy Giuliani’s residence being raid by the Feds had to undergo major surgery.

Katie wrote about it. The FBI paid the former New York City mayor a visit on April 28:

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the New York City apartment of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani Wednesday. His office was also searched. FBI agents took documents and electronics reportedly related to his work and dealings with Ukraine businessmen in 2019 and before the 2020 presidential election against former Vice President Joe Biden. Federal investigators are allegedly looking for evidence Giuliani failed to register as a foreign agent.

...If Giuliani was lobbying for Lutsenko or the Ukrainians, prosecutors need to establish an agreement or compensation, even delayed compensation to make a credible case. However, seizure of electronic records can also lead to other "discovered" crimes. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 28, 2021

The maximum for a FARA violation is a fine of not more than $250,000 or by imprisonment for not more than five (5) years. However, most such violations are treated as civil matters or subject to far lower sanctions. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 28, 2021

FARA? All this over FARA? And the best part is that a host of publications had to eat pavement over their lie that Giuliani and One America News was warned by the FBI about Russians targeting them for disinformation. It was an attempt to inject a shot of adrenaline into the corpse of the Russian collusion narrative. It failed. The sourcing on all of this was garbage, just like the original Trump-Kremlin collusion myth. These people never learn (via NY Post):

The Times appended their correction to a story about the role Giuliani may have played in the 2019 recall of ambassador Marie L. Yovanovitch and whether he received a warning from the FBI about Russian disinformation. “An earlier version of this article misstated whether Rudolph W. Giuliani received a formal warning from the F.B.I. about Russian disinformation. Mr. Giuliani did not receive such a so-called defensive briefing,” The Times wrote Saturday in a note attached to the piece. The Washington Post’s correction, on a story about prominent Americans being targeted by Russian disinformation, was similar. “An earlier version of this story, published Thursday, incorrectly reported that One America News was warned by the FBI that it was the target of a Russian influence operation,” the paper said. “That version also said the FBI had provided a similar warning to Rudolph W. Giuliani, which he has since disputed. This version has been corrected to remove assertions that OAN and Giuliani received the warnings.” NBC News also issued a mea culpa, claiming its reporting was based on a source but that a second source “now says the briefing was only prepared for Giuliani and not delivered to him, in part over concerns it might complicate the criminal investigation of Giuliani. As a result, the premise and headline of the article below have been changed to reflect the corrected information.”

How about not peddling myths and getting the story right? Then again, this is the opposition press. It’s the resistance press. They’re going after Trump and his inner circle post-presidency and are still reckless and sloppy as ever. And therefore no one trusts these guys anymore.

At the time of publication, Katie also included the statement from Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello: