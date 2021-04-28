Department of Justice

The FBI Raided Rudy Giuliani’s Properties

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 1:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the New York City apartment of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani Wednesday. His office was also searched. FBI agents took documents and electronics reportedly related to his work and dealings with Ukraine businessmen in 2019 and before the 2020 presidential election against former Vice President Joe Biden. Federal investigators are allegedly looking for evidence Giuliani failed to register as a foreign agent. 

While Giuliani's lawyer has confirmed the raid, Giuliani has not released a statement. 

Giuliani's supporters are crying foul. 

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

Most Popular