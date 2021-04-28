The FBI Raided Rudy Giuliani’s Properties

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the New York City apartment of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani Wednesday. His office was also searched. FBI agents took documents and electronics reportedly related to his work and dealings with Ukraine businessmen in 2019 and before the 2020 presidential election against former Vice President Joe Biden. Federal investigators are allegedly looking for evidence Giuliani failed to register as a foreign agent.

The maximum for a FARA violation is a fine of not more than $250,000 or by imprisonment for not more than five (5) years. However, most such violations are treated as civil matters or subject to far lower sanctions. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 28, 2021

While Giuliani's lawyer has confirmed the raid, Giuliani has not released a statement.

Giuliani's supporters are crying foul.

