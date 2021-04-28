Fomenting Racial Division Continues to Pay as Black Lives Matter Group Blows $26,000 at Luxury Resort

Leah has been all over this. The folks behind Black Lives Matter are living off the hog quite well. They’re buying mansions left and right. Granted, it’s not all the leaders, but it’s raised the eyebrows of local BLM leaders who now want to know how the movement is spending the money. The main focal point of BLM’s real estate extravaganza is Patrisse Cullors. Before the latest expenditure, let’s go through what’s been revealed thus far:

After a report came out that Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors bought a $1.4 million home last month in a secluded area of California where less than 2 percent of the population is black, critics accused her of being a fraud and ‘selling her people out.’ Now we’re learning that the Topanga Canyon home was one of three she owns in the Los Angeles area, in addition to the Georgia abode Cullors and her spouse bought last year. The New York Post described the purchases as a "real estate-buying binge" totaling $3.2 million. The Topanga Canyon homestead has two houses on a quarter acre of land with canyon views, while the Georgia property near Atlanta is a "custom ranch" on 3.2 acres and has a private airplane hanger, indoor pool, and "RV shop."

Yeah, that’s pretty odd for a socialist and she’s not alone. Remember, Bernie Sanders has three homes. These socialists who want to spend everyone else’s money are doing quite well, huh? I have no issue with anyone making tons of cash—just stop pushing tax policy that codifies envy. If you are a trained Marxist, as Cullors and others describe themselves, then you cannot also be blowing tens of thousands of dollars at resorts for meetings. Isn’t that the polar opposite of what Karl would do? (via Fox News):

A Los Angeles-based jail reform organization chaired by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors spent $26,000 on "meetings" at a luxury resort in Malibu, California, in 2019, records show. Reform LA Jails spent $10,179 on items listed as "meetings and appearances" at the Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in Malibu and an additional $15,593 at the resort's Malibu Conference Center between July and September of 2019, according to campaign finance records. […] California's Fair Political Practices Commissionstatesthat campaign funds must be used for "political, legislative or governmental" purposes. Details of the $26,000 spent on "meetings and appearances" at the resort and conference center remain unclear. […] The new report comes after it was revealed that Cullors is moving another nonprofit, Dignity and Power Now, to operate in other states as it avoids filing required financial documents in California, according to state records. Dignity and Power Now is currently delinquent in California, where it is incorporated. Black Lives Matter also recently defended Cullors' recent multimillion-dollar property purchases in a statement posted to its website, suggesting any scrutiny of the high-profile activist stemmed from racism.

Yes, of course, they do. Of course, questioning this woman’s real estate purchases is oozing of racism. They have to say that—look at what these hysterics have yielded financially. Fomenting racial division is a very lucrative market, with plenty of moronic white liberals eager to donate whatever they can…for BLM’s latest real estate purchase.