Capitalism
VIP

BLM Co-founder Made Some Interesting Comments About Capitalism Amid 'Real Estate Buying Binge'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
BLM Co-founder Made Some Interesting Comments About Capitalism Amid 'Real Estate Buying Binge'

Source: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

How damaging are the recent reports that BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors went on a “real-estate buying binge” over the last several years? You can take a guess based on how Big Tech has swooped in to provide cover, from locking out prominent black critics from their Twitter accounts to Facebook blocking Daily Mail readers from sharing their reports on the topic.

One of the homes Cullors bought is in a secluded area of California where less than 2 percent of the population is black. Overall, the self-proclaimed Marxist spent $3.2 million on the private properties. The reports led a fellow BLM activist to call for an investigation into how the global network spends its money, with others accusing BLM of being one big grift.

Now we're learning that even amid her buying-spree, she continued railing against capitalism.

Between luxury home purchases, Cullors told college students on at least one occasion that capitalism is "tragic."

In August, Campus Reform revealed via exclusive video comments that Cullors made to students at the Pennsylvania State University Programming Association [...]

“While the COVID-19 illness is tragic, what’s more tragic is capitalism. What’s more tragic is racism,” remarked Cullors. “What’s more tragic is our inability to actually create a safety net for communities that are most attacked in this moment by both the crisis and the pandemic of racism, but also the crisis and pandemic of COVID-19.”

Cullors — whose newest real estate holding is far from urban Los Angeles — also spoke highly of business owners who will “take that L” as their property is destroyed in riots, so that “black lives matter someday.” (Campus Reform)

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Watch: Leading Dem Wrecked Over Refusal to Condemn 'Defunding the Police' and Socialism
Reagan McCarthy

GOP Should Demand Debate, Floor Votes on Democrats' Radical Court-Packing Scheme
Guy Benson

Pieces of Unused Border Wall Are Rotting in a Lot
VIP
Katie Pavlich
CNN Staffer Admits Network is Trying to Help Black Lives Matter But There's Something in the Way
Matt Vespa
Former DNI Richard Grenell Destroys Media, Democrats for Bogus Russia Bounty Story
Katie Pavlich

Antifa Tactics Used During Brooklyn Center Riots Show They Are Ready for Chauvin Trial Verdict
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular