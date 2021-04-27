Tucker Carlson: These Are the Only People Who Still Voluntarily Wear Masks

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has delivered the final blow to the COVID lockdown regime. The new study on the so-called six-feet apart rule was blown up. The indoor occupancy caps were also trashed. What about those insanely expensive air filtration units that teachers want to be installed before they venture out of their caves and start working again? Not necessary. Open windows, fans blowing, and a good circulation of fresh air is good enough. It doesn’t matter if you’re 60 feet away or 6 feet away from someone inside, you’re still at risk of contracting the virus, even with a mask on. It’s quite a sledgehammer to the entire Fauci-Democrat-Media COVID panic machine that’s been working nonstop to keep us in a constant state of fear (via CNBC):

The risk of being exposed to Covid-19 indoors can be as great at 60 feet as it is at 6 feet in a room where the air is mixed — even when wearing a mask, according to a new study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers who challenge social distancing guidelines adopted across the world. MIT professors Martin Z. Bazant, who teaches chemical engineering and applied mathematics, and John W.M. Bush, who teaches applied mathematics, developed a method of calculating exposure risk to Covid-19 in an indoor setting that factors in a variety of issues that could affect transmission, including the amount of time spent inside, air filtration and circulation, immunization, variant strains, mask use, and even respiratory activity such as breathing, eating, speaking or singing. Bazant and Bush question long-held Covid-19 guidelines that recommend 6 feet of distance between people from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a peer-reviewed study published earlier this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science of the United States of America. They say staying 6 feet away from another person may not be enough when people are inside for prolonged periods of time. “We argue there really isn’t much of a benefit to the 6-foot rule, especially when people are wearing masks” since everyone in the room is breathing the same air, Bazant said in an interview. “It really has almost no physical basis because the air a person is breathing while wearing a mask tends to rise and comes down elsewhere in the room so you’re more exposed to the average background than you are to a person at a distance.” […] Opening windows or installing new fans to keep the air moving could also be just as effective or more effective than spending large amounts of money on a new filtration system, he said. Bazant also says that guidelines enforcing indoor occupancy caps are flawed. He said 20 people gathered inside for one minute is probably fine, but not over the course of several hours, he said. Small, poorly ventilated spaces where a lot of people spend a lot of time together places people at the most risk, he said.

So, the jury on masks is still out. We’ve known this for a bit. Even The New York Times did a story about a mass study in Denmark about masks and their effectiveness in curbing the spread of COVID. It was negligible. The media has annoyingly pointed out maskless events. It’s not a shield folks. I know; I wore a mask and still contracted COVID last November. Now, with three vaccines, over 100 million shots administered, tens of millions of kids who generally don’t get COVID or spread it, and the millions more who have acquired natural immunity—we’re near herd immunity. Also, it’s not really required to wear masks after vaccination. To suggest otherwise is science fiction and double masking is just an exercise in political theater. Members of Congress are all vaccinated. President Joe Biden is vaccinated. They all wear masks in a nauseating display of anti-science theater.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson went even further, ripping this year-long Halloween as akin to wearing Kim Jong-un pins from North Korea. It’s promoted because it’s a sign of political obedience. He noted that the only people who still wear masks voluntarily are the neurotic and the zealots. (via Fox News):

TUCKER: “The only people who voluntarily wear masks outside are zealots and neurotics”

Masks on a tennis court. Future generations will mock us for this, but we allowed it. We let power-drunk politicians wreck our country in exchange for promising to protect us from a virus that 99 percent of us would have survived anyway. What were we thinking? Masks have always been incompatible with a free society. We used to know that. Masks strip people of their identity as individuals. Mask transform people from citizens into drones. They isolate us. They alienate us. They shut us off from one another. They prevent intimacy and human contact. If I can’t see your face, I can’t know you. Masks are for the guilty. They’re signifiers of shame and submission. Until recently, many jurisdictions had laws against wearing masks in public. Only Klansmen and armed robbers wore masks. The rest of us showed our faces. We were free people. But then we gave in to the demands of people like Eric Garcetti, and because we did give in, this grotesque version of Halloween went on for more than a year. It’s still going on. But not even Tony Fauci pretends that masks are medically necessary. Instead, they’re now purely a sign of political obedience, like Kim Il Sung pins in Pyongyang. We wear them because we have to. The only people who wear masks voluntarily outside are zealots and neurotics. How neurotic are they? Well, we know. A Pew survey from last March found that sixty-four percent of white Americans who classify themselves as "liberal" or "very liberal" have been diagnosed with an actual mental health condition.

Well, that is fitting; liberalism is a mental disorder.