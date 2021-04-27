Heroin and COVID. Which Do You Think Killed More People In San Francisco Last Year?

You see the death toll flash all over CNN, and it’s mentioned by MSNBC and other liberal outlets daily. It’s hurled at the faces of people who are desperate to get back to normal since we are probably close to herd immunity. Over 560,000 Americans have died from COVID. Is it terrible? Sure, but if we’re going to play this numbers game, over 1.8 million Americans were diagnosed with cancer in 2020—with over 606,000 dying from the disease. Where’s their moment of silence from Joe Biden. Where’s their CNN special? Cancer has taken hundreds of thousands of Americans every year for decades, so excuse me if I seem a bit cold because I see right through the political nonsense shrouded in the ‘COVID death toll’ game. In 2019, 599,601 people died from cancer.

This virus isn’t some super Ebola. It has a 90+ percent survivability rate. We have three vaccines. We have millions who have acquired natural immunity, with over 100 million who have received at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Just one shot gave the subject near “bulletproof” protection after four weeks. So, can we please also quit the freakout over some people missing their appointment for a second shot as well? Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins said that based on a study on the Pfizer vaccine from Israel, one shot after four weeks reduced transmission by 89-94 percent and almost totally prevented hospitalization and death. Mission accomplished.

So, while we’re playing his numbers games, thanks to the Left, what do you think killed more people in San Francisco last year? Was it COVID or heroin? I think you’ll be able to guess correctly on this one (via Daily Caller):

The city of San Francisco reported more drug overdose deaths than COVID-19 casualties in 2020, according to The New York Times (NYT). 713 San Franciscans died of drug overdoses, compared to 257 San Franciscans who died of the coronavirus, according to the report. A researcher found that drug overdoses have more than tripled in the city since 2017 and that San Francisco has more overdoses per capita than any other major city on the West Coast, the NYT reported. An average of 16 people per week died of drug overdoses in the first three months of 2021, according to the Times.

I mean, are we shocked? Besides the fact that the city is covered in crap, remember when London Breed toured the city when she was ushered into office in 2018? There was a man doing drugs as she walked by:

#SanFrancisco Mayor @LondonBreed tours the reality of the city first hand on an afternoon stroll. The man in the video preps a needle as the mayor walks by. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Ziq0JwS8wF — Josue Kevin Duran (@josuekduran) July 13, 2018

But the variants, guys? They’re going to kill us all, except that it’s not. This panic game over COVID is quickly coming to an end. And it’s coming just in time for summer.