Wait...What Is Being Given to Illegal Aliens at These Detention Facilities? And How Is Kamala Involved?

Kamala Harris is supposed to be quarterbacking border enforcement efforts, which is laughable in the extreme. Where is she? She’s AWOL. Meanwhile, illegal alien arrests at the border have gone through the stratosphere. The detention centers are filled to the brim. We have COVID-infected patients being released into the border towns. And Joe Biden is nowhere to be seen. The border is supposedly closed, though the signals suggesting otherwise are present in government policy. Recently, the Biden administration decided to waive the fines lobbed at noncitizens who have refused to leave. Yet, there seems to be another eye-opening move at the border. Vice President Kamala Harris might not be there, but her children’s book is there (via NY Post):

BIDEN CHILD CONCENTRATION CAMPShttps://t.co/Hd0Cp7cZP6 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 13, 2021

Reporter: "Does it concern you that we haven't really heard from [Kamala Harris on the border]?



Chuck Schumer: No, but she's a very capable person, a thoughtful person and somebody who I think is very capable of coming up with solutions." pic.twitter.com/XhF8zuMaHk — The Hill (@thehill) April 12, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t been to the border to address a crisis she was tasked to help fix — but a children’s book she wrote is waiting there for young migrants who are being welcomed into the country. Unaccompanied migrant kids brought from the U.S.-Mexico border to a new shelter in Long Beach, Calif., will be given a copy of her 2019 children’s book, “Superheroes are Everywhere,” in their welcome kits. It’s just the latest open-arms gesture by the Biden administration, whose mixed messaging regarding the border and immigration has been credited with the surge from Central America to the U.S.-Mexico border. Border czar Roberta Jacobson last month conceded that the Biden administration’s messaging to migrants has been inconsistent, contributing to the unprecedented surge.

To boot, the government is reportedly buying copies of her book as well. I’m pretty sure this is an ethical issue. I mean, if it isn’t then the rules set forth by the liberal media and the Democrats have changed once again:

pic.twitter.com/hg4KsPoIKK — Biden Voters Posting Their L's Online (@BidenLs) April 24, 2021

We have a crisis at the border. It’s unavoidable. You cannot cover it with a blanket, Joe. You’re a mess at home. You’re weak abroad. China rolled you in Anchorage recently, with China conducting massive military exercises close to Taiwan. Russia recently sent some 80,000 troops to the Ukraine border. They withdrew, but the Afghanistan withdrawal could be another instance where you drop the glass vase. Harris’ book isn’t going to solve this. Changing the language with regards to discussing this issue isn’t going to alter the fact that this is a crisis. It’s on you, Joe. But we know better to count on you. You’re asleep most of the time anyway.