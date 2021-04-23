Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Her Wish Concerning Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal

Place your bets. Grab some popcorn. Mayhem could ensue. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has agreed to a debate over the Green New Deal. The feisty Georgia Republican who is virtually a persona non grata due to her views challenged the New York socialist to a debate about her plan to ruin the US economy. Ocasio-Cortez has made the Green New Deal her baby, which seeks to radically alter the country. It’s backdoor communism. It also seeks to ban the internal combustion engine. Needless to say, the chances that things can go off the rails are high (via NY Post):

Greene (R-Ga.) made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, posting a photo of her speaking to Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on the House floor with the message, “I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal.” In the photo, Greene and AOC can be seen talking with their masks on in the center of the floor, though what the two are actually discussing is not known. “After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate,” the Georgia Republican added in the caption alongside the hashtag “#MTGvsAOC.” Greene returned to work Thursday ready to face off with her Democratic colleague, writing on Twitter, “I read your 14 page Communists manifesto,” before saying she was “looking forward to debating.” […] Greene proposed that she and AOC each be allowed to choose a moderator for the event, adding that the two could then find “a major news network to host the debate.” “Let’s do this for The People. What do you say?” she wrote in her final message of the thread. […] The Georgia rep also suggested holding it in a pay-per-view format and splitting the money raised between them “for our choosing of where it goes.”

This is the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight for politics. Or maybe Mayweather-McGregor is a better example. If that’s the format, I think a bunch of cash will be raised for sure. I’d tune in to see the fireworks. It’s entertainment, which is what politics has become over the past two decades. The old school crowd may hate this, noting how this is exactly what’s wrong with DC, how it reinforced the loudmouths get the attention and the cash etc., but it is what it is, fellas. You people didn’t do what you promised. You people didn’t do your jobs, so that’s how the voters turned to people of a different stripe to represent them on the Hill. It’s happening on the Left and Right. Deal with it and enjoy the ride.