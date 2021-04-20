Maxine Waters Just Set Off a Nuke With Her Chauvin Remarks...and a Lot of Democrats Are Furious

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is not known for her eloquent remarks at all. She’s pretty much a nutbag. She peddled Russian collusion conspiracy theories. She comes from a Democratic bastion where such lunacy is rewarded. What’s her latest foray into the insane? Oh, just mouthing off about the Derek Chauvin trial which led to two National Guardsmen being targeted in a drive-by shooting. Chauvin is the former officer at the center of the George Floyd case. Both the prosecution and the defense gave their closing arguments on Monday and the jury is now deliberating, but Waters said no matter what—activists should stay in the streets. Katie has more:

Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters is calling on violent rioters to continue their efforts as the country braces for a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. "I know this, we've got to stay in the streets," Waters said to a group of activists. "We are looking for a guilty verdict." "If nothing does not happen then we have to not only stay in the streets but we have to fight for justice," she continued. "I am very hopeful and I hope that we are going to get a verdict that is guilty, guilty, guilty and if we don't, we cannot go away."

And after these remarks, the shooting occurred. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi won’t chastise Waters. In fact, some Democrats are a bit disappointed that Pelosi won’t yank Waters into her office for a tongue lashing. Fox News’ Chad Pergram noted on Twitter that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy plans to file a motion to censure Waters. It’s privileged which means the House must vote on it. It has “legs” apparently.

1) Congressional Democrats have a major problem with House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) and her ‘’confrontational” comments in Minnesota over the weekend. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2021

3) Cahill said “a Congresswoman’s opinion really doesn’t matter a whole lot” when it comes to the case. But he did note he wished “elected officials would stop talking about this case.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2021

5) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was already calling on Democratic leaders to take action to sanction Waters. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2021

7) McCarthy now plans to introduce a resolution to censure Waters. Censure is one of the three formal modes of discipline in the House, wedged between reprimand and expulsion. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2021

9) The House has only censured 23 members in its history. The last was former Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-NY) in 2010 for a host of transgressions, ranging from tax evasion to misusing official House resources. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2021

11) If the minority party were to draw up a “political” censure, the Democrats may move to “table” the resolution or even move to “refer” it to committee. I — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2021

13) But Fox is told that a lot of Democrats are angry at Waters, are concerned about the optics of potential violence being linked back to her and Democrats generally. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2021

15) Fox is told that some Democrats could in fact support what one lawmaker termed a “reasonably worded” censure resolution to rebuke Waters. Plus, voting to punish Waters may well be good politics for some battleground district Democrats. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2021

16) One knowledgeable Democrat told Fox that some Democratic members are so angry at Waters now that they would relish the opportunity to censure her.



So, McCarthy’s censure resolution may actually have legs. And, in a narrowly divided House, it may come down to “that math.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2021

There are scores of Democrats who are relishing the moment of censuring Waters since they’re angry about these remarks. They’re also worried that the rioting and violence could be linked back to her and the Democratic Party. With House Democrats only having a slim majority, this could pass. Only 23 members of the House have ever been censured. McCarthy is reportedly filing this motion mid-week. The House should also probably strip her of the chairmanship to the House Financial Services Committee but don't bet the mortgage on that.