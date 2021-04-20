Maxine Waters

Maxine Waters Just Set Off a Nuke With Her Chauvin Remarks...and a Lot of Democrats Are Furious

Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 6:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is not known for her eloquent remarks at all. She’s pretty much a nutbag. She peddled Russian collusion conspiracy theories. She comes from a Democratic bastion where such lunacy is rewarded. What’s her latest foray into the insane? Oh, just mouthing off about the Derek Chauvin trial which led to two National Guardsmen being targeted in a drive-by shooting. Chauvin is the former officer at the center of the George Floyd case. Both the prosecution and the defense gave their closing arguments on Monday and the jury is now deliberating, but Waters said no matter what—activists should stay in the streets. Katie has more:

Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters is calling on violent rioters to continue their efforts as the country braces for a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. 

"I know this, we've got to stay in the streets," Waters said to a group of activists. "We are looking for a guilty verdict." 

"If nothing does not happen then we have to not only stay in the streets but we have to fight for justice," she continued. "I am very hopeful and I hope that we are going to get a verdict that is guilty, guilty, guilty and if we don't, we cannot go away."  

And after these remarks, the shooting occurred. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi won’t chastise Waters. In fact, some Democrats are a bit disappointed that Pelosi won’t yank Waters into her office for a tongue lashing. Fox News’ Chad Pergram noted on Twitter that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy plans to file a motion to censure Waters. It’s privileged which means the House must vote on it. It has “legs” apparently. 

There are scores of Democrats who are relishing the moment of censuring Waters since they’re angry about these remarks. They’re also worried that the rioting and violence could be linked back to her and the Democratic Party. With House Democrats only having a slim majority, this could pass. Only 23 members of the House have ever been censured. McCarthy is reportedly filing this motion mid-week. The House should also probably strip her of the chairmanship to the House Financial Services Committee but don't bet the mortgage on that.

