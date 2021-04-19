James O'Keefe Officially Sues Twitter

He promised to do it and now the day has arrived. Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe has sued Twitter after the platform banned him last week. O’Keefe is in the midst of rolling out his latest investigative series into the inner workings at CNN, where his journalists captured staffers saying what we all thought was going on behind the scenes. That the liberal network was an errand boy for the Democratic Party. We have a technical director saying CNN’s main goal was to boot Trump, that they will pump out endless global warming nonsense after COVID disappears, that they peddled total propaganda about Trump’s health, and that they’re going after Matt Gaetz. We all knew this was happening based on their coverage. Now, we have ironclad evidence that CNN’s staffers are professional Democratic operatives. Well, Twitter decided to help out by permanently suspending O’Keefe. The spokesperson at the social media giant said, “You can’t mislead others on Twitter by operating fake accounts,' and 'you can’t artificially amplify or disrupt conversations through the use of multiple accounts.”





O’Keefe was exposing an insufferable liberal network’s dirty laundry and got jammed for it (via Project Veritas):

Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe sued Twitter in The Supreme Court of New York today, over “false and defamatory” statements made by the Big Tech giant. The lawsuit was set in motion after O’Keefe’s personal account -- with nearly one million followers -- received a permanent ban from Twitter, for operating “fake accounts.” The ban was issued almost immediately following Veritas’ release of Bombshell undercover CNN videos, where Technical Director Charlie Chester calls the network “propaganda” and admits to using “fear” as a way to drive viewership. […] O’Keefe intends to show how Twitter acted with “reckless disregard” for the “falsity of this claim.”

Well, where’s the evidence then? The Federalist tried to ask the tech giant about the fake accounts and audience manipulation charges they’ve hurled against the investigative reporter. They got stonewalled:

Twitter refused to provide any evidence Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe, who was permanently suspended from the platform Thursday after his latest exposé on CNN trended for days, operated fake accounts to justify the ban… A Twitter spokesperson officially declined The Federalist’s inquiries into what accounts O’Keefe was allegedly operating Friday.

O’Keefe is known for successfully arguing his case in the courts. He recently clinched a big win against The New York Times after a judge refused to toss O’Keefe’s defamation lawsuit against the paper. It’s still David and Goliath here, but never underestimate the little guy with a sling.